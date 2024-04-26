Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Prediction and Betting Tips: AFL Round 7 2024

This is an exciting matchup between two unpredictable teams. However, one thing that both sides have in common is their desire to return to winning ways. Both teams lost their last league game and will be seeking redemption. Who will walk away with the win this Friday?

Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints Head-to-Head Record

Since 2012, Port Adelaide and St Kilda have played each other 13 times, with Port winning four in a row

The last time the Saints beat Port Adelaide was in Round 8 of the 2020 season

Port Adelaide have won four of their last five head-to-head matches

Port Adelaide are second in the AFL in Inside 50’s with 58.7 average per game

St Kilda average 50.3 forward entries per game, ranking them at 13th in the league

Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints Match Details

Match: Port Adelaide vs St Kilda

Date: Saturday, 26 April, 2024

Time: 6:40 AEST

Venue: Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints Preview

Port Adelaide had their second loss of the season against a Collingwood side that seemed to be reentering their prime form after a terrible start to the season. The game started strong for the Power, securing an early 39-8 lead in the first quarter. However, things started to change at the end of the first quarter when Collingwood began to make it difficult for them to get their hands on the ball.

From the second quarter, they were out-possessed by the Magpies 346-301. The game ended with a 123-81 loss for the Power. Now, heading into this match against St Kilda, they are placed fifth in the standings with 16 points from the first six games of the season.

The Saints, on the other hand, have endured a confusing season, to say the least. They lost their third game in four weeks last weekend against the Western Bulldogs, who went into the match as underdogs but managed to pull off a shocking upset.

The Saints have been in poor form and their 80-point loss against the Dogs seemed fated. During the match, they struggled in every quarter, scoring a meager 19 shots by the end, making it their fourth loss of the season.

This Friday, both teams will try to remedy their records by adding a convincing win.

Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints Odds



Port Adelaide St Kilda Sportsbet $1.28 $4.40 Bet365 $1.29 $4.33 Ladbrokes $1.30 $4.40 Unibet $1.29 $4.40 TAB $1.28 $4.50

Line (Port Adelaide -21.5)

Sportsbet: $1.87

Bet365: $1.90

Ladbrokes: $ 1.92

Unibet: $1.90

TAB: $1.88

Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints Prediction

Port Adelaide by 18 points

Port Adelaide Power vs St Kilda Saints Betting Tips

Dan Houston 25+ disposals

Best Bet:

Dan Houston 25+ disposals

Port Adelaide 1-39 Winning Margin 1-39

Multi Tips:

Marcus Windhager 20+ disposals

Bradley Hill 25+ disposals

Ryan Burton 20+ disposals

Jack Steele 25+ disposals

Dan Houston 25+ disposals

Zak Butters 25+ disposals

Mitch Georgiades 2+ goals