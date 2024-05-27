Top 5 players with the most career goals in AFL history ft Lance Franklin

The most important metric of winning in Footy is scoring goals. Goals are scored by kicking the ball between the two upright posts on your scoring end. Goals count for six points. The ball must get in without coming in contact with another player or touching the post. If not it's counted as a behind which is just one point.

The forwards get more opportunities to score as that is their primary responsibility on the field of play. However, some forwards are more prolific than others with superior kicking ability either with one or both feet. This article lists the top five players with the most career goals in AFL history.

#5 Doug Wade - 1057 goals

Doug Wade tried out for Melbourne in some practice games in 1960 but made his debut for Geelong in 1961. He was part of their 1963 premiership team. When he moved to North Melbourne in 1972 with the introduction of the -10 year rule that allowed players to move clubs after 10 years of service, he scored 73 goals in his first season there.

He was an important player in their setup even though he struggled with fitness and weight as they made the 1974 and 1975 grand finals. He retired after the 1975 grand final.

He won the Coleman four times in his career; 1962, 1967, 1969 and 1974. He was the first post World War II player to kick over 1000 goals in his career and finished with 1057.

#4 Lance Franklin - 1066 goals

Lance Franklin of the Hawks marks the ball

Hawthorn selected Franklin in the 2004 AFL Draft with their second pick. He scored 21 goals in 20 games in his debut season. He finished the 2007 season with 63 goals including a career high nine goals against Essendon in round 6. He also finished third in Hawthorn's best-and-fairest award and was Hawthorn's leading goalkicker for the first time in his career.

He won his first Coleman in 2008 with 102 goals and finished the season with 113 goals. He was selected for the All-Australian team and won his first Peter Crimmins medal.

In the 2011 season against the Swans, he kicked his 400th goal as the Hawks defeated them by 46 points. He won the Coleman with 71 goals. He was selected for his third All-Australian.

He joined the Swans in 2013. He won his third Coleman with 67 goals. In 2016, he crossed the 750-goal mark and finished the season with 81 goals.

He kicked four goals in Sydney's win against Geelong in the second round of the 2022 season and crossed the 1000th goal milestone. A calf injury brought an end to his career in 2023. He ended his career with 1066 goals

#3 Jason Dunstall - 1254 goals

VFL 1988 Jason Dunstall

Dunstall made his debut for Hawthorn against Melbourne in 1985 and kicked three goals. He finished the season with 35 goals. In 1988, he kicked his century of goals and finished the home and away season with 124 goals and won the Coleman Medal. He scored seven goals in the 96-point margin win against Melbourne in the 1988 grand final.

In 1989, he scored 138 goals and won his second Coleman Medal. He scored 82 goals in the 1991 season as Hawthorn won their ninth premiership. In 1992, he won his third Coleman with his season's tally of 145 goals.

In 1998, he scored 52 goals but an injury in Round 14 ended his career and he only returned in time for the final game of the season to announce his retirement. He scored one goal in the match against Fremantle to bring his career tally to 1254 goals in 269 games.

He was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and got Legend status this year.

#2 Gordon Coventry - 1299 goals

Coventry was the first player to achieve many milestones in VFL/AFL history: played 300 career games, kicking 100 goals in a season, winning the leading goalkicker award in five consecutive seasons. He held the record for most goals scored with 1299 goals.

He started his career with Diamond Creek Football Club and joined Collingwood in 1920. He was able to use both feet accurately and effectively. He retired in 1937 with five premierships; (1927, 1928, 1929, 1930 and 1935). He was also lead goalkicker in his 16 seasons at Collingwood.

The league's leading goal-kicker award is named after him. He was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1996 and upgraded to Legend status in 1998.

#1 Tony Lockett - 1360 goals

Tony Lockett of Sydney Swans celebrates with his teammates after kicking his 1300th goal

Anthony Lockett holds the record for most goals scored in AFL history with 1360. He played for St Kilda between 1983-1994 and Sydney Swans between 1995–1999 and came out of retirement to play for them again in 2002.

He was the first forward to win the Brownlow Medal, which he won in 1987, and won the Coleman Medal four times; in 1987, 1991, 1996 and 1998. He was the leading goal-kicker at St Kilda for the 10 seasons he was there. He was also top goalkicker throughout his first stint at Sydney. He made the All-Australian team five times; 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996 and 1998.

He broke Gordon Coventry's 62-year record in 1999 to be the top scorer in the AFL. He was inducted in 2006 and moved to Legend status in 2015 in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.