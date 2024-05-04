West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers Prediction & Betting Tips: AFL Round 8 2024

West Coast Eagles take on Essendon Bombers in the AFL Round 8 on Saturday. The Eagles climbed up the ladder after back-to-back wins, but their upward trajectory was halted by the Gold Coast Suns who beat them 112-75 in AFL round 7.

On Saturday, the Eagles will attempt to revive their momentum by beating the Bombers, who are coming off an ANZAC day draw with the Collingwood Magpies.

Who will win this matchup? Read on for our prediction and betting tips.

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers Head-to-Head Record

Form (last 5 matches)

West Coast (LLWWL)

Round 7: Gold Coast 112-75 West Coast

Round 6: West Coast 105-68 Fremantle

Round 5: West Coast 109-70 Richmond

Round 4: Sydney 107-78 West Coast

Round 3: Bulldogs 106-30 West Coast

Essendon (WLWWD)

Round 7: Essendon 85-85 Collingwood

Round 6: Essendon 78-75 Crows

Round 5: Essendon 96-67 Bulldogs

Round 4: Port Adelaide 111-42 Essendon

Round 3: Essendon 71-67 St Kilda

Head to Head (last 5 matches)

Round 21 2023: Essendon 73-72 West Coast

Round 11 2023: Essendon 96-46 West Coast

Round 15 2022: West Coast 107-97 Essendon

Round 1 2021: Essendon 87-71 West Coast

Round 15 2020: West Coast 60-45 Essendon

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers Match Details

Match: West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers

Date: Saturday May 4

Start Time: 8:10 pm AEST

Venue: Optus Stadium (Perth)

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers Preview

Essendon will enter this game with a chip on their shoulders after they fumbled what could have been an ANZAC day victory. They occupy the seventh position on the ladder and should see this game as an opportunity to climb higher and perhaps, like the Magpies, make a strong comeback.

Either way, both sides will give each other a tough time, as they both have something to gain and even more to lose.

On paper, the Bombers should run through West Coast with ease, but the Eagles, despite their inconsistency, are a strong team, so a win over them must be earned. Historically, games between both sides have margins lower than 16 points, but their upcoming match might be the closest yet.

Despite their last game ending in a draw against Collingwood, if they bring that level of gameplay against the Eagles, the Bombers should secure the win without too much difficulty.

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers Odds



West Coast Bombers Sportsbet 2.05 1.75 Bet365 2.10 1.72 Neds 2.00 1.37

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers Prediction

Prediction: Essendon by 9 points

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon Bombers Betting Tips

H2H

Essendon $1.55

Best Bet

Essendon -23.5 points $2.50

Harley Reid anytime goalkicker $1.77

Multi Tips

Essendon -11.5 25+ disposals

Harley Reid 15+ disposals

Xavier Duursma 15+ disposals

Kyle Langford 2+ goals

Harley Reid anytime goal kicker

= $6.71