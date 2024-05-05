Will Hayward stars as Sydney Swans see off derby rivals Greater Western Sydney to claim bragging on Saturday

Will Hayward was the star of the match between the Sydney Swans and Greater Western Sydney. The AFL star put up a fabulous performance in the game on Saturday, May 4.

The Sydney Swans were phenomenal throughout and recorded an impressive 29-point victory. The standout player of the game was Will Hayward, who scored four goals for the team.

Hayward entered into action in the second quarter of the game when he scored his first goal at 3:38. He continued to impress in the third quarter, scoring three goals and helping his team secure an 18-point lead. The Sydney Swans maintained their dominance in the final quarter, ultimately clinching the victoryby a score of 98-69.

Hayward scored the most goals in the match. In addition to Hayward, Errol Golden, Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney, Tom Papley, James Jordan, Logan McDonald, Hayden McLean, and Joel Amartey each contributed one goal, while James Rowbottom scored two goals.

From the GWS side, Brent Daniels, Jesse Hogan, Callum M. Brown, and Aaron Cadman each scored two goals, with James Peatling and Darcy Jones adding one goal each.

Will Hayward equalled his career-highest goals in the match, and with that, he made a great case for a new bumper contract with the team.

Sydney Swans coach praises Will Hayward for his resounding performance

Will Hayward received praise from his team's coach, John Longmire, for his incredible performance in the match on Saturday.

Speaking about Hayward, Longmire described him as a threat both in the air and on the ground. The coach also commended Hayward for his speed, saying (via AFL.com):

"He's a threat in the air but also a threat on the ground. He applies enormous pressure, he chases out so well and when the ball hits the deck hopefully makes the opposition a little bit nervous and he gets after them. He's got great speed and he's been able to hit the scoreboard this year, which is good."

The Sydney Swans previously played against Hawthorn, securing a mammoth victory with a score of 118-42. They maintained their dominance in Round 8 as well.

Next, the Swans will face Fremantle on May 10th in Round 9 of the 2024 AFL season. Meanwhile, Greater Western Sydney will play against Essendon on Saturday, May 11.