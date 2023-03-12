Brandon Silvers' net worth: How much is the Houston Roughnecks QB worth in 2023?

Quarterback Brandon Silvers plays for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL. The Roughnecks currently lead the league with four victories in four games in the league's third season. They lead the South Division with the Arlington Renegades (2-1) close behind them.

On Saturday, the Roughnecks faced the Orlando Guardians in an XFL Week 4 matchup. Brandon Silvers led the team to its fourth victory of the season. It was a 44-16 triumph over the Guardians.

Silvers completed 24 of 30 throws for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the previous game. Silvers has passed for 962 yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games.

Brandon Silvers is in his second XFL season. This is his first with the Roughnecks. He'll make $22,000 with the Houston Roughnecks in 2023. Silvers has a net worth of $5 million, with professional football being his primary source of income.

He also played for the Seattle Dragons in the second season of the XFL in 2020.

Brandon Silvers' professional football career

Seattle Dragons v DC Defenders

Brandon Silvers was born on May 9, 1994. His parents are Rae Ann and Jeff Silvers. He is 28 years old right now. He began playing football at an early age. He was the quarterback for his high school football team.

He went to Gulf Shores High School and was listed by ESPN as the 27th best quarterback in the country at the time.

Brandon Silvers attended Troy University and played four years for the Trojans (2014-2017). Silvers threw for 10,677 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a 64.4% completion rate over his four years at Troy University. He also ran for 415 yards and 16 scores in 237 tries.

Brandon went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and was invited to the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp before being released.

The Memphis Express selected him in the 2019 AAF Quarterback Draft. He began the 2019 season as the backup quarterback to Zach Mettenberger and Christian Hackenberg. Silvers started two games with the Express and completed 64% of his passes for 799 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Silvers joined the NFL's New York Jets on April 10, 2019, but was released on May 6, 2019.

Silvers was selected to serve as the inaugural quarterback of the XFL Seattle Dragons on October 15, 2019. On April 10, 2020, the league suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his contract was cancelled.

In May 2021, Brandon Silvers inked a contract with the Conquerors of the Spring League. Silvers would later top the league in passer rating in the 2021 campaign, leading his team to a 4-2 record.

According to XFL Correspondent Mike Mitchell, Silvers signed with the Houston Roughnecks on September 29, 2022.

Brandon Silvers comes from a sporting family, as his uncle Carey Christensen was the starting quarterback for the Troy Trojans in 1984, assisting them in winning the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Carey Christensen was also a member of the Foley Lions and the Troy Trojans. Metta Christensen Stapleton, a star basketball player for the Foley Lions and South Alabama Jaguars, was his aunt.

