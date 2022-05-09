Houston Gamblers vs New Orleans Breakers prediction, odds, picks, and match preview | USFL 2022 Week 4

The final game in Week Four of the USFL schedule takes place Sunday on Mother's Day. The game will see the Houston Gamblers and New Orleans Breakers do battle.

The Gamblers are 1-2 on the season. They've lost their last two games by a combined six points. They're looking to rebound after a heart-wrenching one-point defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Bandits in Week Three.

Meanwhile, the Breakers are over .500% at 2-1. After winning their first two games of the season (including a 34-3 blowout victory in Week Two), the Breakers were handed their first loss of the season in Week Three by the undefeated Birmingham Stallions.

With the season nearing its halfway point next week, this will be a pivotal game for both clubs, who will look to jockey for playoff positioning.

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers Match Preview USFL Week 4

The Gamblers will look to get better quarterback play from Clayton Thorson, who's been mediocre thus far. Their offense has performed at its peak when the ball has been handed off to running back Mark Thompson.

Thompson averages 5.87 yards per carry on 53 attempts and has impressive speed. Look for the USFL's leading rusher to be involved often.

Defensively, Chris Odom will look to continue his electrifying start to the season. Odom has tallied 4.5 sacks in three games. Given how dominant Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter and the offense have been to start the season, an effective pass rush will be essential for Houston.

Meanwhile, the Breakers have arguably the most gifted quarterback in the USFL. Sloter's 657 passing yards lead the USFL. The Breakers will also attempt to run the ball with Jordan Ellis, as the team ranks in the middle of the pack in rushing yards per game.

The Breakers are also dangerous defensively, as they've allowed the fewest points in the league through three weeks. However, being without star pass rusher David Bellamy is a sizable injury, as they'll miss his four sacks.

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers Match Details USFL Week 4

When: Sunday, May 8, 3 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

TV: NBC/Peacock

Spread: Breakers -6.5

O/U: 38.5

Gamblers vs. Breakers Preview and Prediction

The Breakers have the best quarterback and possibly player in the USFL. That will give them the victory over the Gamblers when it's all said and done. The Gamblers can generate pressure, but if Sloter connects to Johnnie Dixon as he did last week? It'll be incredibly tough to stop them.

The Gamblers' best bet is being able to milk the clock with a consistent rushing attack.

But the defenses from both of these teams will do just enough to make it a lower scoring affair than the over/under projections. The Breakers will advance to 3-1 while the Gamblers enter do-or-die territory in Week Five.

Prediction: Breakers 24 - 17 Gamblers

