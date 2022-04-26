WATCH: New Orleans Breakers WR pulls off insane one-handed catch in USFL game

The USFL is in full swing, and the New Orleans Breakers and the league are offering fans some football to watch during the spring season.

In a recent game against the Tampa Bay Bandits, Breakers wide receiver Jonathan Adams made an incredible one-handed catch reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed grab against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

The New Orleans Breakers are off to a quick start to the season

The New Orleans Breakers are 2-0 in the USFL’s inaugural season. The Breakers are one of two undefeated teams so far in the young season.

After two weeks, the Birmingham Stallions are the only other team without a loss. Both teams sit atop the South division, while the New Jersey Generals and the Philadelphia Stars lead the North division at 1-1 apiece.

All regular-season games are played in Birmingham, Alabama, so it’s impressive that the Breakers are making noise this early in the 10-week season. The championship game will be played in Canton, Ohio.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports My favorite USFL helmet was always the Boston/New Orleans/Portland (did I miss anyone?) Breakers. My favorite USFL helmet was always the Boston/New Orleans/Portland (did I miss anyone?) Breakers. https://t.co/5ATkVYuzbp

Through two games this season, Breakers wide receiver Jonathan Adams has 102 receiving yards on six receptions. He is averaging 17 yards per catch and 51 yards per game. Although he does not have a receiving touchdown, Adams figures to continue to be a big part of the Breakers’ offense.

Former college coach Larry Fedora leads a well-balanced Breakers offense with two running backs in Jordan Ellis and T.J. Logan. Fedora previously coached at Southern Miss and North Carolina.

In Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Bandits, the Breakers defeated their division rivals 34-3. The Bandits are led by former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley.

While it's challenging to take on the behemoth that is the NFL, the USFL does offer opportunities to both players and coaches looking for a chance to show off their skills and abilities.

The NFL is currently the only major sports league that does not have a minor league or farm system. Even though it has a new partnership with another football league, the XFL, the USFL has an opportunity to grow into its own.

Giving players and coaches another league to showcase their talent will be beneficial to the sport of football.

