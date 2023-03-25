Houston Roughnecks vs. DC Defenders: Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips | XFL | March 27/2023

The DC Defenders will host the Houston Roughnecks in a showdown of the top two teams in the XFL.

The Defenders are the last undefeated team in the XFL but face possibly their stiffest test of the season. This a Houston team that was also undefeated until last week's defeat at the hands of the Seattle Sea Dragons.

On offense, the Defenders boast a dynamic attack, led by the quarterback duo of Jordan Ta'mau and D'Eriq King. The spread offense is difficult to shut down and DC have scored at least 20 points in all but one of their games, with an average of 31 in their last three outings.

As good as the DC offense has been, Houston has been the only team to score more points in the XFL this season. The Roughnecks have also scored more than 20 points in four of their five games, and the Air Raid attack can hit big plays at any time. Houston will be looking to bounce back after a poor effort that saw them only score 14 in Seattle.

Houston Roughnecks vs. DC Defenders: Match Odds

Fixture: Houston Roughnecks vs. DC Defenders

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, DC

Date & Time: Monday, March 27, 6:00PM CST

Odds: The Defenders come into this game as a 2.5 point favorite with the Over/Under set at 42.

Houston Roughnecks vs. DC Defenders: Predictions

With the two highest scoring teams facing off, this game has the potential to be a shootout, with a total of just 42 points looking a bit on the low side. With the Defenders at home and their rowdy fans behind them in the crowd, DC seem likely to get the victory. However, the Over is the best bet for this game.

Predicted Score: DC to win 27-24.

Best Bet: Over 42 points

