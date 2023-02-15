The start of the 2023 XFL season is just around the corner. The league will make its long-awaited return on Saturday (February 18) after a three-year hiatus. Here, we take a look at the schedule for the spring football league which will consist of eight teams.

The 10-week regular season will run from February 18 through April 22 with no bye weeks in between. There will be a total of 40 regular-season games this campaign. The four best teams will then play in the two divisional semifinal matchups on April 29 and April 30. The winners of those games will play in the championship game on May 13.

Which teams will play in the XFL?

The eight teams in the league will be divided into two divisions (North and South). Here are the teams in each division:

North: D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers

South: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas

The upcoming season of the spring football league will make its comeback after nearly three years as the 2020 season was suspended after just five games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the third season to carry the XFL name after the original league shut down in 2001 due to a rather underwhelming debut season.

However, the 2023 season will be under Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's leadership. The WWE icon led a group of investors to buy the league in August 2020, just three months after the league filed for bankruptcy.

Where can I watch the XFL live in 2023?

The live broadcast for all games will be shared between ABC, ESPN and FX. Fans can also stream all of the games on ESPN+. Here's a look at the Week 1 schedule:

Saturday, February 18

Game 1: Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC/

Game 2: Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/FX

Sunday, February 19

Game 3: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4: Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

