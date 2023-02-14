How much did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson buy XFL for? A look at the investors for XFL in 2023

The XFL will return for its third iteration this year. The spring start-up league is making a comeback under new leadership, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's ownership group presiding over it.

The XFL had declared bankruptcy in April 2020 and was seeking a buyer. Three months later, Johnson led a group of investors, including his business partner Dany Garcia, along with RedBird Capital Partners, to purchase the league for a reported $15 million in August.

The WWE legend will be hoping to ensure that the league blossoms into success after having failed on two previous occasions.

When was the XFL founded?

The XFL was a joint collaboration between NBC and WWF, spearheaded by Vince McMahon in 2001. However, poor ratings ultimately led to the league lasting for just one season. However, the XFL returned in 2020 with McMahon's backing but was forced to shut down after just five games into the campaign due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There were no plans for the spring football league to return anytime soon. But the XFL lived on thanks to WWE icon The Rock, who bought the league in August 2020. He will oversee the operations of the league for the first time in the 2023 season, which commences on Saturday (February 18).

Why did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson buy the league?

XFL Commissioner Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was a football player during his days in college. He was a member of the University of Miami football team that won the NCAA championship in 1991. Johnson also aspired to play professional football but went undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft. He then landed a wrestling contract in 1996 and went on to become one of the biggest names in WWE.

In 2020, Johnson spoke to ESPN and said that his decision to get involved in the XFL was because of his passion for football and his desire to always take care of the fans.

