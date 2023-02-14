How to play fantasy football for XFL? A complete guide to XFL fantasy football 2023

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Super Bowl, the highly-anticipated start of the Xtreme Football League (XFL) is just around the corner. The comeback of the league on Saturday, Feb. 18, will also attract plenty of fantasy football managers.

Fans can play fantasy football on AltFantasySports and News Hub Fantasy. However, Alt Fantasy Sports has a better user interface and would be the best-suited website to play on.

If you aren't familiar with how to get started, there's no need to panic. Here, we will break down the steps for you to create a fantasy league and set up a team to compete against your peers:

Step 1: Open Alt Fantasy Sports and register yourself by entering your e-mail ID and creating a password.

Step 2: Once you log in, select “Create XFL League” on the dashboard.

Step 3: Enter your league name and select how many teams will participate.

Step 4: After setting up the league, you can create your fantasy team by clicking on the league’s roster settings.

Step 5: Select the players that can potentially get you the most points for the upcoming games.

Step 6: Don't forget to have fun while playing fantasy football.

While Alt Fantasy Sports allows you to create 16 teams in one league, there are only eight teams in the XFL. Hence, it makes sense not to exceed eight fantasy managers. This ensures that everybody in the league can draft a starting quarterback.

When is the XFL 2023 starting? Schedule for upcoming football league

Seattle Dragons WR Josh Gordon

The 2023 X Football League will commence on Saturday, Feb. 18, just six days after the end of the 2022 NFL season. The first game of the season will see the Vegas Vipers squaring off against the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium.

There will be two games each on Saturday and Sunday. All eight teams will be in action over the weekend.

The league has decided to play a 10-game regular season that will conclude Sunday, April 23.

At the end of the regular season, there will be two playoff games. The winners of the postseason matches will play in the final on Saturday, May 13.

