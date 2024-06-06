How to watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Montreal Alouettes? Full streaming details for CFL Week 1 clash

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will square off against the Montreal Alouettes in the opening game of the 2024 CFL season on Thursday. The Week 1 clash will take place at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes?

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports in the USA. Fans can live stream the game on CFL+.

In Canada, the match will be telecast live on TSN and RDS.

Here's all you need to know about the Blue Bombers vs. Alouettes game:

Time: 8:30 p.m. EDT

TV channel: CBS Sports in USA, TSN and RDS in Canada

Live Stream: CFL+ in USA and Canada

Venue: Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Canada

CFL 2024: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes preview

The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the Grey Cup championship game last year at Tim Hortons Field. The opening game of the 2024 CFL season will be a rematch of the title game but with no championship at stake.

Montreal will hope to carry forward last season's confidence into the new campaign in 2024. The Alouettes extended Cody Fajardo's contract through to the 2025 season and the quarterback is expected to lead the offense for the team against Winnipeg on Thursday.

Although Montreal will aim to defend its Grey Cup title this season, the team will want to open its account with a win and then look to build on the momentum as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg will want to put last year's championship heartbreak behind it and shift the focus on a fresh campaign. Notably, the Blue Bombers have lost their last two Grey Cup finals in consecutive seasons but coach Mike O’Shea addressed the media on his team's issues in championship games:

“You just can’t keep living back there. I think that should be so far removed. I’m not saying some players won’t feel it that way, but you just can’t keep moving forward if that’s all you’re doing is looking back with a vengeance. I don’t know. It’ll work for some guys, but I think most guys have moved forward.”

Three-time Grey Cup-winning quarterback Zach Collaros will lead the offense for the Blue Bombers.