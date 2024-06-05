How many games are in the 2024 CFL season? Exploring Canadian Football League's game structure

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • How many games are in the 2024 CFL season? Exploring Canadian Football League's game structure

How many games are in the 2024 CFL season? Exploring Canadian Football League's game structure

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 05, 2024 19:10 GMT
108th Grey Cup
The Canadian Football League begins play on Thursday

The NFL may still be on break, but the Canadian Football League (CFL) will soon be here to satisfy hungry gridiron fans' desires. Starting on Thursday, nine teams from all over Canada, led by the defending champion Montreal Alouettes, will compete for the right to claim the Grey Cup, one of the most prestigious sporting titles in the nation. But how does the league's scheduling work?

Each team plays 18 total home and away games, regardless of division, plus two or four intradivisional games with rotating opponents. From June to August, games are played at night from Thursday to Sunday. In September and October, games are instead played on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. There are three bye weeks per team.

The Labour Day Classic is the biggest gameday in the league, roughly the equivalent of Thanksgiving. It usually features the first half of the Toronto–Hamilton, Edmonton–Calgary, Winnipeg–Saskatchewan, and Ottawa–Montreal geographical rivalries.

also-read-trending Trending

The division leaders get a bye to the division final. The second placers then host the third placers, unless a fourth placer from one division has a better record than the other's third placer (known as the crossover rule, which has happened only thrice since its inception in 1996, and none of the beneficiaries reached the Grey Cup). The winners of the division finals then meet for the Grey Cup.

NFL vs. CFL: The differences in play

There are many differences between the CFL and its more popular southerly counterpart.

First, a CFL field is larger (110x65 yards vs. 100x53.3), and the goalposts are located in front of the end zone, rather than at the back. There are fewer players allowed on the active roster (44 vs. 53) but more allowed on the field (12 vs. 11), and they have only three attempts (downs) to cover 10 yards per drive, as opposed to four.

Any missed field goal, punt, or kickoff that is touched by the returning/defending team at the end zone, unless returned, counts as one point (called a rouge), after which the team that was scored against may snap the ball from its 40 (or at the previous line of scrimmage in the case of a missed field goal.)

CFL coaches have only one timeout as opposed to three in the NFL, and they get warned that the quarter is ending when there are three minutes left, rather than two.

Each team gets two chances to break a tie at the end of regulation, after which the game is ruled a draw.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी