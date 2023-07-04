What is the difference between NFL and CFL? Rules & format explained

The NFL and CFL are two of the most well-liked and well-known football competitions in North America and are held in two different countries.

Most of the action in CFL games is comparable to that in the NFL. Football fans, though, should be aware that the Canada Football League has additional regulations and limitations that do not exist in the NFL.

Here are a few of the key distinctions between NFL and CFL:

Top 10 differences between NFL and CFL

#1 Number of players

While there are 24 players on the field at once in the CFL, the NFL has 22. Compared to the NFL's 11 players per team, the CFL has 12.

#2 Playing surface

The size of the NFL field is 100 yards by 53.3 yards, while the CFL field is 110 yards by 65 yards. This distinction also makes CFL games more open and high-scoring. NFL and CFL allow 53 and 44 players, respectively, on active rosters.

#3 Player salaries and wages

Football is largely about financial resources, as is well known, and the NFL is at the highest level of the pyramid.

According to position and expertise, a CFL player's annual income ranges from $60,000-100,000. Many CFL players also have additional jobs during the off-season..

In contrast, the NFL pays its players an average annual salary of about $2.7 million.

#4 Number of teams

The number of teams in the NFL and CFL may be the most significant distinction. The NFL has 32 professional teams participating, while the CFL only has 9. Additionally, the NFL has a considerably stronger financial position than the CFL.

#5 Season structure

Each team in an NFL regular season plays 16 games. On the contrary, CFL fans see their favorite teams play 18 times a season. Additionally, most CFL games are scheduled on Fridays and the weekend, while NFL games are also played on Monday nights.

#6 Goalposts

In the CFL, the goalposts aren't in the back of the end zone, like they are in the NFL, as the fields are different sizes.

The CFL positions the posts in front of the end zone instead. The kickers can generally kick from the same distance as in the NFL, thanks to that.

#7 Scoring

The NFL and CFL have one significantly different scoring system in regards to making field goals.

A field goal is worth three points in both leagues. A missed field goal or punt that's not returned out of the end zone, though, is subject to the CFL's one-point rule, which awards one point to the kicking side.

A point is also awarded to the kicking team if a field goal attempt is shot out of the back of the end zone.

#8 Timeouts

In the NFL, each team gets three timeouts, compared to teams getting one in the CFL. Players in the NFL and CFL are given two-minute warnings and three-minute warnings, respectively.

#9 Sudden death

The NFL uses sudden death to determine the winner if a game is tied after the allotted time has passed.

If the contest is tied at the end of the period in the CFL, each team gets two possessions. The game is deemed a tie if the teams remain tied after that. Teams in the CFL receive one point for a drawm game, but the NFL does not have this system.

#10 Number of downs

A team has four downs in the NFL to move the ball forward 10 yards. There are only three downs in the CFL, though. That, coupled with other regulation variations, according to CFL fans, makes the game much more interesting to watch.

