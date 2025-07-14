"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

The New York Jets announced on Monday that the team signed star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a contract extension. Wilson, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, quickly became one of the league's best receivers and one of the core pieces of New York's foundation.

In his three seasons in the league, the wide receiver has crossed the 1,000-yard mark three times, despite playing with Zach Wilson in two of them. He was part of the same draft that the Jets added cornerback Sauce Gardner, and the two players have been stars since the very start.

After news of the extension broke on Twitter, many fans took to the platform to express their opinions on the deal. Some thought that this was a fair deal for the wide receiver, while others believe that this is too much money for a player of his caliber:

"Caught more bags than touchdowns", wrote one fan.

"Would've made even more after this season. Good deal for the Jets" was the opinion of a second fan.

"Seems like an overpay, but what the hell do I know" was another opinion.

The new quarterback for the Jets in 2025 will be Justin Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract. He joined the team in free agency after the franchise decided to go separate ways with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson's relationship deteriorated throughout the 2024 season

The veteran quarterback and the young wide receiver seemed to be great friends when Rodgers joined the roster in 2023, but their connection never really took off. Rodgers missed all but four snaps that season, and when 2024 arrived, they were not seeing eye-to-eye anymore.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently wrote about how the duo changed their dynamic, and their friendship did not end well.

"By the end of last season, Wilson and Rodgers weren’t exactly the best of friends. A relationship that started with promise ended with each taking subtle shots at each other in press conferences.

Rodgers was not retained by the Jets after the 2024 season and signed a one-year deal worth $13.5 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback later confirmed that this will be the last season of his career.

