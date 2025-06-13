College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title

The lineup of teams for the 2025 College World Series has been finalized. Eight teams emerged victorious in their grueling regional and super regional stints to make it to the Charles Schwab Field Omaha for the 10-day showcase that will begin on June 13.

Here's a closer look at all eight teams in the 2025 College World Series.

College World Series Bracket 1

#1 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

No. 13-seed Coastal Carolina swept the regional and super regional to make the CWS. The Chanticleers ran past Fairfield (10-2), East Carolina (18-7) and East Carolina (1-0) to make it to the Auburn Super Regional.

Coastal Carolina edged Auburn 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game before winning the second game 4-1 to make the College World Series. The Chanticleers will rely on the batting of Sebastian Alexander, who is hitting .320 and belting in 10 home runs and 53 RBIs this season.

Pitchers Jacob Morrison, Riley Elkhoff and Cameron Fulkey combined for a 23-3 record, with Morrison going 11-0 and a 2.15 ERA.

#2 Arizona Wildcats

Unseeded Arizona came from 1-0 down to upset No. 5 North Carolina in three games in the Chapel Hill Super Regional and became one of the eight CWS representatives. Arizona swept the Eugene regional, beating Cal Poly (3-2) and Utah Valley (14-4) in the first two games before blanking Cal Poly 14-0 in the regional final to arrange a super regional duel with North Carolina.

Mason White has been at the forefront of the Wildcats' offense, batting .332 in 63 games and belting in 19 homers and 72 RBIs. Aaron Walton is their No. 2 offensive contributor, with 14 HRs and 49 RBIs, plus a .320 batting average.

#3 Oregon State Beavers

No. 8 seed Oregon State came from the losers' bracket after a 6-4 defeat to Saint Mary's in the opening round of the Corvallis Regional. They came back with a vengeance, demolishing TCU (7-2) and Saint Mary's (20-3) before sweeping USC in the regional final 14-1 and 9-0.

The Beavers had an exciting three-game series with No. 9 seed Florida State. Oregon State won Game 1 in 10 innings, 5-4, before the Seminoles sent it to a deciding showdown with a 3-1 victory in Game 2. In the decider, the hosts protected their home field with a 14-10 win and secured the CWS berth.

Oregon State combined for 103 home runs this season and was led by Gavin Turley (19 HRs) and Aiva Arquette (18 HRs).

#4 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville shocked No. 1 seed Vanderbilt in the second round of the Nashville Regional and beat East Tennessee State and Wright State to make it to the Super Regional. The Cardinals needed three games to beat Miami in the Super Regional to grab a berth in Omaha.

Tague Davis and Eddie King Jr lead the batting crew for Louisville, combining for 35 home runs and 110 RBIs this season. King leads the team in batting with a batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage slashline of .362/1.207/.770.

Patrick Forbes leads the pitching crew for the Cards, with a 4-2 record and 107 strikeouts.

College World Series Bracket 2

#5 UCLA Bruins

No. 15 seed UCLA swept UTSA 5-2 and 7-0 in the Super Regionals to secure a berth in the CWS. The John Savage-coached team had a superb LA regional stint, where they demolished Fresno State (19-4), Arizona State (11-5) and UC Irvine (8-5).

Roch Cholowsky had an excellent season for the Bruins, belting in 23 home runs and 73 RBIs. The infielder has a .367/1.236/.742 slashline to lead the team in batting. Mulivai Levu leads the team in RBIs with 85 to go along with 12 homers.

Pitcher Michael Burnett leads UCLA in wins (12) and strikeouts (71). Reliever Easton Hawk has seven saves this season.

#2. Murray State Racers

Murray State gained their first College World Series appearance, beating Duke 2-1 in the best-of-three Super Regionals in Durham. The Racers surprised Ole Miss 9-6 in the first game of the Oxford Regional before beating Georgia Tech 13-11 to arrange a rematch with the Rebels in the regional final.

Ole Miss forced a decider with a 19-8 win before Murray State earned a 12-11 squeaker to make the Super Regionals. Jonathan Hogart is the top offensive contributor for the Racers with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Dan Tauken is another player to watch for Murray State as he has produced 76 runs to go along with 11 homers this season. Pitchers Isaac Silva and Nic Schutte were a combined 17-6 with 168 strikeouts in 30 starts.

#3. Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 3 seed Arkansas made good use of its home field, sweeping the Fayetteville Regionals and Super Regionals. The Razorbacks beat North Dakota State (4-2) and Creighton (12-1) in the first two rounds before outclassing the Bluejays again in the regional final 8-3.

In the Super Regional, Arkansas overpowered CWS defending champions and No. 14 seed Tennessee 4-3 and 11-4 to secure the CWS berth. Wehiwa Aloy leads the team with 20 home runs while Kuhio Aloy has 70 RBIs to top the Razorbacks' batting crew. Zach Root leads the pitchers with an 8-5 record and 3.59 ERA.

#4. LSU Tigers

No. 6 seed LSU blanked Little Rock (7-0) and Dallas Baptist (12-0) to secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the regional final. The Trojans beat the Tigers 10-4 to force a decider, but LSU regained its bearings to make the Super Regionals.

In the Super Regionals, LSU combined for 28 runs to clobber West Virginia and secure a CWS berth. Jared Jones leads the team in batting with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs. Pitchers Anthony Eyanson (11-2), Kade Anderson (10-1) and William Schmidt (7-0) combined for 28 of 48 wins this season.

2025 College World Series Schedule

Friday, June 13

Game 1: Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona (2:00 p.m. ET)

Coastal Carolina vs. Arizona (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 2: Oregon State vs. Louisville (7:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 14

Game 3: UCLA vs. Murray State (2:00 p.m. ET)

UCLA vs. Murray State (2:00 p.m. ET) Game 4: Arkansas vs. LSU (2:00 p.m. ET)

MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21-22/23

