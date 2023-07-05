UCLA Baseball Roster 2023: Complete Depth Chart, Positions, Coaching Staff, and Players

UCLA had a well-stocked roster going into the 2023 college baseball season. The Bruins’ 2023 recruiting class was placed nationally by Baseball America at No. 3, with 15 signings. Everyone at Westwood rooted for the Bruins to dominate the Pac-12 tournament, but they closed the season in sixth place, failing to reach the College World Series.

With head coach John Savage at the helm for 19 seasons now, UCLA have a 10-9-1 record in conference play and 24-16-1 overall.

UCLA Baseball Roster

A cavalry of crucial players returned to Westwood for the 2023 college baseball season. Although coach Savage lost Holden Powell to Fredericksburg Nationals, the Bruins returned sophomore IF Alonzo Tredwell, All-Pac-12 pitcher Ethan Flanagan, All-Pac-12 catcher Darius Perry, and first baseman Cody Schrier. Kyle Karros, the All-Pac-12 defensive IF, was also on the roster for UCLA.

Despite not proceeding to the NCAA tournament, the Bruins still had a solid mix of youth and experience in the roster, with a sprinkling of sophomores at the forefront. 2B Duce Gourson put on quite a display throughout the season, as did Darius Perry and Cody Schrier.

However, the Bruins' struggling pitching staff could not hold down Auburn's hot bats, bringing their spring season to a close.

#1 Cody Schrier - INF

#3 Duce Gourson - INF

#4 Kyle Karros - INF

#5 Daylen Reyes - INF

#6 Payton Brennan - OF

#7 Ethan Flanagan - LHP

#8 Andrew Walters - INF

#9 Darius Perry - C

#10 Nate Leibold - RHP

#11 Ben Jacobs - LHP

#12 Gage Jump - LHP

#14 Charles Harrison - RHP

#15 Jarrod Hocking - OF

#16 Jack O'Connor - RHP

#17 Jack Holman - C

#18 Carson Yates - OF

#19 Aidan Berger - C

#20 Josh Alger - RHP

#21 JonJon Vaughns - OF

#24 Malakhi Knight - OF

#25 Cody Delvecchio - RHP

#27 Keenan Proctor - OF

#28 James Hepp - RHP

#29 Finn McIlroy - RHP

#30 Alonzo Tredwell - RHP

#31 Chris Aldrich - RHP

#32 Josh Hahn - OF/LHP

#33 Jake Saum - LHP

#34 Jake Brooks - RHP

#35 Luke Jewett - RHP

#36 Knox Loposer - C

#38 AJ Salgado - INF

#40 Michael Barnett - RHP

#44 Toussaint Bythewood - OF

#45 Chris Grothues - LHP

#51 Caedon Kottinger - RHP

#55 Kelly Austin - RHP

UCLA Baseball Coaching Staff

John Savage - Head Coach

Bryant Ward - Assistant Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

Niko Gallego - Assistant Coach

David Berg - Volunteer Assistant Coach

UCLA Baseball Support Staff

Aaron Weimer - Director of Operations

Carl Stocklin - Athletic Trainer

Sean Swetnam - Athletic Performance

Griffin Barnes - Director of Player Development

Jake Palmer - Graduate Manager

Chris Minnick - Data Analyst, Baseball

With depth in their talent pool, the Bruins are projected to make a run for higher honors in the upcoming season.

