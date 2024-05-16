College baseball's top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024, ranked ft. Jay Johnson

College baseball continues to gain a bigger following and greater popularity. As the sport picks up steam, the head coaches continue to earn more money. Unfortunately, there's not quite as much transparency around college baseball salaries as basketball or football. But as far as reported, and as recently as possible, the salaries listed are the best information available.

College baseball's top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024

Auburn coach Butch Thompson is on this list of highest-paid college baseball coaches but has had a disappointing 2024 season.

10. Butch Thompson, Auburn, $1.25 million

Thompson has been at Auburn since 2016. He was an assistant at Mississippi State before that. Thompson's contract expires after this season and off a brutal season, he is on the hot seat. Thompson has taken Auburn two College World Series appearances and five NCAA Tournament placements in nine seasons.

9. Chris Lemonis, Mississippi State, $1.3 million

Lemonis is in his sixth season at Mississippi State. He led the Bulldogs to the College World Series twice, including winning the Series in 2021. After missing postseason play in 2022 and 2023, Lemonis and the Bulldogs are likely in the NCAA Tournament field this season.

8. Dave Van Horn, Arkansas, $1.35 million

Van Horn has been at Arkansas since 2003. He has led Arkansas to seven College World Series appearances. The Hogs nearly won it all in 2018, but are still seeking an elusive championship. Other than the canceled 2020 postseason, Van Horn has missed post-season play at Arkansas just once.

7. Tony Vitello, Tennessee, $1.5 million

A former Arkansas assistant, Vitello's first head coaching job has been at Tennessee. In seven seasons, he has taken the Vols to a pair of College World Series appearances. Tennessee is also one of the top college baseball teams in the nation this season.

6. Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M, $1.58 million

A long-time TCU coach, Schlossnagle moved to A&M three seasons ago. The Aggies made the College World Series in 2022 and are situation for a run at the event in 2024. Five Schlossnagle TCU teams made the Series.

5. Mike Bianco, Ole Miss, $1.625 million

Bianco has been at Ole Miss since 2001. He led the Rebels to a pair of College World Series appearances. Most notably, in 2022, Ole Miss had a 14-16 record in SEC play and received the last spot in the NCAA Tournament field. They went on to win the College World Series. Bianco has twice been Collegiate Baseball Coach of the Year.

4. Jay Johnson, LSU, $1.79 million

Johnson came to LSU from Arizona three seasons ago. In the 2023 season, he led the Tigers to the College World Series title. LSU looks to be on the NCAA Tournament selection bubble this season. Johnson also coached Arizona to the College World Series twice.

3. Kevin O'Sullivan, Florida, $1.84 million

O'Sullivan has been at Florida since 2008. He was previously an assistant coach at Clemson. O'Sullivan has taken the Gators to eight College World Series appearances. In 2017, UF and O'Sullivan won the national title. He's won three SEC Coach of the Year awards and several national coaching awards.

2. Scott Forbes, North Carolina, $1.9 million

Forbes is in his fourth season at North Carolina. While he has made the NCAA Tournament in each of his seasons at UNC, the Tar Heels have yet to reach the College World Series under Forbes. That said, UNC is a likely regional (and potential super-regional) host. Forbes is one of the bright young stars of college baseball coaching.

1. Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt, $2.447 million

While Vanderbilt is a private school, Corbin's salary has entered the public record. Corbin came to Vanderbilt from an assistant coaching position at Clemson. He's been at Vandy since 2003. He has led the Commodores to the College World Series five times, including championships in 2014 and 2019. A three-time SEC Coach of the Year, Corbin has won several national awards.

