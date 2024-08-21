Louisville baseball 2025 season preview: 3 biggest games, key players and predictions

Louisville baseball suffered a big heartbreak in the 2024 season. While they finished fourth in the Atlantic division of the ACC regular season with a 16-14 record, they failed to make the postseason for the second season in a row, marking the first time in the Dan McDonnell era.

The Cardinals also ended their season on a poor note, failing to win a single game in the ACC Tournament to cap off a 32-24 overall record. However, they did have some standouts on their roster who did not fail to make an impression among the Cardinals fans this year.

Let's preview Louisville ahead of the 2025 NCAA baseball season.

3 key games for Louisville baseball in the 2025 season

3. Clemson Tigers

The Tigers finished at the top of the Atlantic division of the ACC with a 20-10 conference record. In addition, they also beat the Cardinals in a three-game home series during the regular season.

They are likely to be one of the top teams in the ACC next year, which could see both teams produce great results.

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels stormed their way to the ACC regular season title this year, sweeping the Cardinals en route to finishing with a 22-8 conference record.

They are likely to be favorites not only for the regular season but the postseason as well in 2025, which makes them a major threat to the Cardinals.

1. Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats and the Cardinals share a fierce rivalry despite being in different conferences. They take part in at least one game every year, with the Cardinals blowing them out at Jim Patterson Stadium this year.

The Cardinals will look to extend their head-to-head lead, which currently stands at 103-82, over the Bearcats in 2025.

Key players for the Louisville Cardinals in 2025

3. Jake Munroe, 3B

Munroe is arguably one of the Cardinals' top JUCO transfers in this off-season. He starred for the John A. Logan Vols this season, hitting 23 home runs and 81 RBI with an average of .415 in 58 games played.

With an OPS of 1.391, he could be a gem in the Cardinals' offense next year.

2. Brennyn Cutts, RHP

The Cardinals strengthened their bullpen by picking up Cutts from the transfer portal. He dazzled on the mound for the Indiana State Sycamores this season, finishing 7-1 while striking out 75 batters with an MVC-leading ERA of 3.69 in 83.0 innings pitched across 16 starts.

His performances earned him the MVC Pitcher of the Year Award and he could be one of the pitchers who turns things around for the Cardinals next season.

1. Garret Pike, OF

Pike was one of the Toledo Rockets' top hitters this year. He led the team in home runs (21), RBIs (55) and batting average (.360) while stealing 13 bases. His performances earned him Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-MAC honors.

His abilities suggest he could be a major threat at the plate for the Cardinals' offense in 2025, which could be his last season in NCAA Baseball.

Predicting Louisville Cardinals' 2025 season

The Cardinals' smart work in the off-season has helped McDonnell form a strong roster thus far. With some more additions in the fall, they could be a dark horse for the ACC regular-season title and should make the postseason for the first time since 2022.

They could go on to win an NCAA Regional, but they also have slight chances of winning an NCAA Super Regional and making the College World Series next year.

