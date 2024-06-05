Louisville baseball transfer portal tracker: List of all Cardinals who have entered the window in 2024

The 2024 college baseball season is ongoing. But for Louisville and other teams eliminated from College World Series contention, the season has moved on to transfer portal time.

The Cardinals, who missed the NCAA tournament, are one team already being decimated by the portal. Here's the story on Louisville players who are in or have indicated that they will be in.

Louisville baseball transfer portal tracker

Gavin Kilen of Louisville will be a big-time transfer portal target for top programs.

Carson Liggett, P

Liggett was an all-ACC pick in 2023, when he went 7-2 with a 3.42 ERA. Things fell apart for him in 2024, though.

The junior pitched 17 times for Louisville, including seven starts. His 6.99 ERA demonstrates that he wasn't particularly effective, but the Cardinals obviously thought highly of his potential and hoped that he'd find his 2023 form again.

Brandon Anderson, IF

Anderson also had something of a slide from 2023. That year, as a sophomore, he hit .295 in 132 at bats. But in 2024, he slid to .278 and got just 79 at bats. He's not a power bat, but as an experienced ACC infielder, he will command some interest from good programs in the transfer portal.

Kade Grundy, P

Grundy showed potential in 2023, going 3-0 with a 5.60 ERA in 17 appearances, including six starts. He pitched just 11 1/3 innings in 2024, though, with no starting assignments and had an 8.74 ERA.

Korbyn Dickerson, OF

A prospect who was drafted by Minnesota in the 20th round of the MLB Draft out of high school, Dickerson played sparingly as a redshirt freshman. He hit .222 in just 18 at bats.

Will Koger, P

In 2023, Koger was 2-1 with a 4.81 ERA in 16 apperances. But in 2024, he took a step back, pitching 16 innings and going 1-3 with an 11.81 ERA.

Gavin Kilen, IF

Kilen is a massive loss for the Cardinals. He hit .339 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 2024 for Louisville.

He also struck out just 23 times in 224 at bats. A middle infielder who has elite hitting skills and good power without sacrificing contact ability makes Kilen a highly sought-after portal addition. It's likely that some of the top programs in the nation could recruit him.

Kyle Crow, P

A redshirt who didn't see any action in 2024, Crow was a highly regarded pitching prospect from Michigan. At six-foot-four and 210 pounds, he certainly has the frame to build on for future stardom.

Morgan Davis, P

Davis was also a redshirt who saw no 2024 action. His inclusion in the portal might be a bit surprising based on his status as the younger brother of Louisville star Henry Davis. The older Davis was the top pick in the MLB Draft in 2021 and is with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Thomas Howard, P

The six-foot-four, 225 pound Howard was a redshirt who also did not see game action. Howard was a football star in high school also, as a three-star tight end prospect from many college recruiting services. It will be interesting to see if he sticks to baseball after his (apparent) transfer.

Tagger Tyson, C

Tagger, who certainly has a great name for a catcher, was another redshirt who didn't see any game action. He was a highly-recruited catcher from South Carolina, who might opt to play closer to home.

Josh Klug, P

Klug will redshirt in 2024, but he made three pitching appearances, working a total of two innings. He gave up one unearned run and allowed a walk. Klug hails from Michigan.

Which portal players will Louisville miss most? Weigh in below in the comments section:

