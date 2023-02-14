How to watch XFL games? TV Channel and streaming info for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's football league 

The long-awaited XFL returns this weekend. The first game of the 2023 season will see the Vegas Vipers lock horns with the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The spring football league will consist of eight teams. The 10-game regular-season schedule will run until April 22. There will then be two playoff games to decide the participants in the final, which will be held on April 29 and April 30. The Championship game will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The live broadcast of the games will be shared across ABC, ESPN and FX. ABC will air seven games while ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast 22 games, and FX will telecast 15 games.

All the games can be streamed live on ESPN+.

This season, the league will consist of two divisions (North and South) that will have four teams each. Here are the teams in each division:

North: D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers

South: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas

The upcoming season will be the league's second season after the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled after five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this is the third season to carry the XFL name after the original campaign ceased operations in 2001.

WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will oversee the operations of the league under new leadership.

XFL Week 1 Schedule and TV channel details

XFL Commissioner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Here's a look at the schedule and broadcast details of the four games that will be played in Week 1:

Saturday, February 18

Game 1: Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC/

Game 2: Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/FX

Sunday, February 19

Game 3: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4: Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

