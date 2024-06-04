Deion Sanders mourns the death of former teammate and HoFer Larry Allen: "Let’s remember the best of times"

Deion Sanders and other NFL elites mourned the death of former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Larry Allen. The Cowboys announced the sudden death of their former player while on vacation with his family in Mexico on Monday.

He was 52 at the time of his death. Memorial service for the late Hall of Famer will be announced soon per the Cowboys.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and was a second-round pick from Sonoma State in the 1994 NFL draft.

He was a rising star on the Dallas Cowboys' 1995 Super Bowl roster, joining forces with veteran superstars like QB Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, wide receiver Michael Irvin, and newly signed Deion Sanders.

To pay tribute and offer condolences to the family of his former teammate, Deion Sanders wrote a message for Allen on X.

"Praying for family and loved ones of Larry Allen. May Peace locate you all during this turbulent time. Let’s remember the best of times in Jesus name Amen."

Apart from Sanders, Troy Aikman also dedicated a heartfelt message for his former teammate on X.

"Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA."

Allen played 14 NFL seasons and was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the league's history. He went first-team NFL All-Pro seven times and was an 11-time Pro Bowler. He signed a one-day retirement contract with the Cowboys in 2009 after playing his final two seasons with the San Franciso 49ers.

Larry Allen's unique ability as a pro

Allen was one of the gentle giants who possessed great strength and could bench press 700 pounds. His strength also made him one of the most intimidating players in the league. However, despite his strength and large frame, his agility helped him to block defenders after an interception and pull them away.

Apart from playing as a guard, Larry Allen could also perform the job of a left tackle whenever he was asked. During his prime years, he set himself apart and built a legacy of his own.