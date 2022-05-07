"This is a bold face lie" - Ex-USFL RB exposes Pittsburgh Maulers HC Kirby Wilson over pizza and chicken salad incident

You might remember former Pittsburgh Maulers running back De’Veon Smith. He was sensationally cut from the team for wanting pizza, instead of chicken salad.

A video by United By Football surfaced. It was a documentary detailing the build-up to the USFL season. It showed the Maulers head coach, along with other members, telling Smith he was cut after he reportedly crossed a line as he disrespected the organization.

Kirby Wilson, the Maulers head coach, was interviewed about the incident by Outkick, and he said Smith's release concerned several events, not a food issue.

Smith saw the interview. In response, he took to Twitter to explain his version of events and to call out Wilson.

Smith said:

“This man just said “I he was being disrespectful towards more then 3 people the day before he got released”. This is a bold face lie. He is again lying on who I am as a person, player, a farther. This makes me sick honestly! Kirby you will eventually have to tell the truth!!!!”

“He also lied by saying teams reached out prior to the video. Two teams, in fact, reached out to him about me. So just keep stacking the lies…”

There are clearly two sides to every story, and according to Smith, his being cut from the team is solely on the fact that he wanted pizza, instead of chick salad.

Maulers decision to cut De'Veon Smith suprising

The organization's decision to cut the former NFL running back was surprising, if, indeed, it was based on his desire for pizza over chicken salad. But also because the running back was one of the best players in the league as well.

In the redo of the XFL back in 2020, he was a star, having 365 rushing yards (league high) before the league went under. It does seem rather petty that a professional organization would cut one of its best players over something so trivial as wanting different food.

There are clearly two sides to the story, and both are sticking by theirs. Clearly talented, Smith is now going to have to wait for another opportunity to play football, given that the season is so much shorter than an NFL season.

The crazy story created headlines all over the world, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

