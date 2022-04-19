WATCH: Former NFL player reveals he was cut by USFL side for wanting pizza over chicken salad

Former NFL running back De'Veon Smith has been sensationally cut from the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers. The reason may come as a shock as the 27-year-old claims he was cut because he wanted a slice of pizza, instead of chicken salad.

In a video from United By Football, which is a documentary showing the lead up to the USFL season, it shows some members of the Maulers, including coach Kirby Wilson, giving Smith his marching orders as he said Smith crossed a line by disrespecting football and the organization had to deal with it.

In the video that has surfaced, Smith tells his side of the story.

Smith said:

“I didn’t say anything disrespectful. He said, 'Is that going to be a problem?' I said, 'Yes.' That’s it, and I walked away. I mean, I didn’t think that was disrespectful, me saying yes. I don’t eat chicken salad, and I was like, is there another option? Walked in with pizza. I was like, can I get a slice of pizza? He said no."

“He said, 'Is that going to be a problem?' I said, 'Yes.' That’s all I said. I didn’t say no cuss word, no nothing. That’s all I said. I promise you. No disrespectful. On my dad’s life, I promise you I didn’t say nothing disrespectful besides yes.”

De'Veon Smith being cut by USFL team is a crazy situation

The story, at face value, seems a little odd. Would a professional organization, such as the Maulers, cut a player who they think will lead the league in rushing yards over simply wanting a slice of pizza over chicken salad?

Well, the Pittsburgh Maulers put out a statement shortly after the episode aired detailing that the 27-year-old running back had violated three team rules during a 24-hour span.

Pittsburgh Maulers statement on De'Veon Smith being cut from the the team on 'United by Football'.

As expected, the running back replied to the statement, saying that the organization is putting out lies.

They really just put out a lie! Y'all really should be ashamed of y'all selves!

The 27-year-old was a member of the Miami Dolphins' practice squad, as well as the Steelers' practice squad, and was gearing up for the USFL season. Unfortunately, he has been cut for what can only be described as a ridiculous reason if that is the sole reason.

There is sure to be more to the story. Hopefully, it will come out soon, but if the sole reason that Smith was cut was because he wanted a slice of pizza, instead of chicken salad, then that will leave a lot of people flabbergasted.

