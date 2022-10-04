How long is Bama Wonderkid Bryce Young out for?

Bryce Young is the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, coached by the college coaching legend Nick Saban. He was one of the most heavily recruited high school football prospects of all time, and the 6'0" phenom chose Bama over a host of other top-ranked Division One schools.

After a first year spent playing backup to future New England Patriots QB Mac Jones, the sophomore came of age. The highly rated prospect broke numerous records in his sophomore season. He topped it all up by winning the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Bama QB to win such a prestigious award.

The shot caller decided to continue his college career rather than declare for the 2022 draft. He started the 2022 college season in the usual fashion, blitzing the opposition with remarkable precision.

However, in only his third game of the season, he was struck with a nasty-looking shoulder injury putting his immediate gameplay in jeopardy.

How long is Bryce Young out for?

Bryce Young sustained a shoulder injury in Saturday's game against Arkansas. This injury typically has a recovery time frame of one to six weeks when sustained by a younger athlete.

Thankfully, the shot-caller looks in peak physical shape, as he is one of the more mobile shot-callers in the NCAA. It remains to be seen when the QB returns to action.

Should you trade Bryce Young?

The Heisman Trophy winner is one of the best quarterback prospects in college, and he is playing for the title favourites at the University of Alabama. Hence, he'd have been an awesome choice on your fantasy football team.

However, the injury sustained by the stud is one of the more unpredictable ones, so we advise that you hold on before transferring him out of your fantasy football team. Just wait a little bit, as we will keep you posted.

Bryce Young timeline

Bryce Young has had a well-documented rise to the top of the college quarterback power rankings. From his earlier days at Cathedral High School, Los Angeles, to present times at the University of Alabama, the mobile QB has impressed scouts with his football IQ.

He is a winner of dozens of football awards. These include the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, and Sporting News College Football Player of the Year, amongst others. This 2023 NFL draft hopeful is potentially the number one pick in his class.

