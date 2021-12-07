Who is Bryce Young? Everything you need to know about the Heisman Trophy finalist

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been named a Heisman finalist as a sophomore and in his first season as a starter. Young could be the first quarterback from Alabama to win the Heisman Trophy. That would mark the first time the school would have had back-to-back winners (DeVonta Smith in 2020).

As a freshman in 2020, Bryce Young was the backup to Mac Jones. Young made his debut against Missouri late in the game, going 5/8 for 54 passing yards and running four times for two yards. Throughout the season, he appeared in nine games, and totaled 156 passing yards and one score.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Heisman Trophy finalists:



— Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson

— Pitt’s Kenny Pickett

— Ohio St’s C.J. Stroud

— Alabama’s Bryce Young Heisman Trophy finalists: — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson— Pitt’s Kenny Pickett— Ohio St’s C.J. Stroud— Alabama’s Bryce Young

Alabama, who named Bryce Young as their starter for the 2021 season, beat the #14 Miami Hurricanes 44-13 in his first start. Young passed for 344 yards and four touchdowns.

However, he suffered his first loss against Texas A&M, 41-38, after a 5-0 start. He led Alabama to a six-game winning streak to end the season. That included a career-defining 24-22 comeback win against Auburn in the season finale after four overtimes.

Bryce Young 2021 College Football Stats and Records

Bryce Young became a Heisman finalist after posting 4,322 passing yards (4th in nation), 43 touchdowns (second) and just four picks (tied-ninth). For his first season as a starter, those are mighty impressive numbers, and he still has at least one more year in college.

Young also broke a school record against Arkansas earlier in the season, with 559 passing yards. In the process, he broke Scott Hunter's record for the most passing yards in a single game from over 50 years ago.

The Athletic CFB @TheAthleticCFB



The home run ball is money 💰



🎥 @CBSSports

Georgia has no answer for the Bryce Young-Jameson Williams connection.The home run ball is money 💰 Georgia has no answer for the Bryce Young-Jameson Williams connection.The home run ball is money 💰🎥 @CBSSportshttps://t.co/MXFIv6tIii

Alabama beat #1 Georgia in the SEC Championship, and are now the #1 seed in the College Football Playoffs. They have a good chance to repeat as the champions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Young is not eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft, but could win back-to-back Heisman trophies if he has another productive season next year. Young is currently the frontrunner among the four Heisman finalists, but the winner will not be announced until Saturday in New York City.

Edited by Bhargav