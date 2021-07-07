DeVonta Smith: Are the Philadelphia Eagles placing the weight of the franchise on the WR's shoulders?

Is DeVonta Smith strong enough to bear the weight of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise?

Philadelphia made a bold move when it contacted NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys to trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft. Dallas was seemingly eyeing either Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain at the spot. With both Horn and Surtain off the board, the Cowboys agreed to move back in the draft.

The Eagles have been searching for a game-changing wide receiver ever since DeSean Jackson left. That search led them to DeVonta Smith's doorstep, a WR who was coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning season and a national championship at Alabama.

A perfect fit for the Philadelphia Eagles, right? Smith has impressed at OTAs and mandatory minicamps. He's heading into training camp on a high and has the Eagles believing he can be a game-changer right away.

Are the Philadelphia Eagles placing too much on DeVonta's shoulders too soon? The former Alabama receiver wasn't expected to lead the Crimson Tide. There's an argument to be made that Alabama's 2020-2021 team had more talent than the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was an excellent move for the Eagles to trade up and select Smith, but could they hurt his potential by placing the weight and expectations of the franchise on his shoulders?

Here's a deep look at how the Philadelphia Eagles might want to temper expectations regarding the rookie wide receiver this season.

Can DeVonta Smith lead the rebuild of the Philadelphia Eagles?

Former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

There are three reasons why Eagles fans shouldn't gauge DeVonta Smith's ability to lead the franchise off his performance at Alabama.

#1 DeVonta Smith didn't break out at Alabama until his junior and senior seasons

DeVonta's freshman season at Alabama saw him catch just eight passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Smith's sophomore season was much more impressive, which saw him rack up 42 passes for 693 yards and six touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith's freshman and sophomore years at Alabama can be thrown out the window because Alabama was a run-heavy team. Jalen Hurts and Damien Harris led the way for the Alabama offense during Smith's freshman season. Calvin Ridley was also the top wideout for the Crimson Tide at the time.

The most decorated WR in college football history ⭐️@DeVontaSmith_6 is your 2021 SEC Male Athlete of the Year! pic.twitter.com/4nTZ9VyzeB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 7, 2021

DeVonta Smith's sophomore season was overshadowed by Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. Smith had an uphill battle to become the top wide receiver for Alabama.

#2 Jaylen Waddle's injury played a role in DeVonta Smith's successful senior season

Smith started to climb the hill during his junior season. He broke out and outperformed Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle during his junior season. He also surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark and posted double-digit touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith's senior year was when NFL scouts realized he was an exceptional talent. Smith caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy-winning senior season.

Many fans argue that if Jaylen Waddle hadn't been injured, DeVonta Smith wouldn't have had such a massive year.

#3 NFL scouts still questioned DeVonta Smith's ability to last in the NFL

Even with all the receiving yards and touchdowns, NFL scouts questioned DeVonta Smith's abilities. Instead of attacking his weaknesses on the field, they turned to his size. Scouts feared that Smith was too small to make it through an entire NFL season.

Philadelphia ignored these fears and took a gamble on the diminutive wide receiver. DeVonta Smith has all the talent and maturity to lead an NFL franchise, but can he remain off the injury list?

How the Philadelphia Eagles can use DeVonta Smith to ensure he's the face of the rebuild

Philadelphia Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles need to be careful with how they utilize their rookie wide receiver. If done right, DeVonta Smith could lead the Eagles through the rebuild process with flying colors. Here are three ways the Philadelphia Eagles can avoid a disastrous start to their rebuild with DeVonta Smith.

#1 Start DeVonta Smith out slow and don't overwhelm the rookie WR

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into the 2021-2022 season knowing that winning right now is not a possibility. Rebuilding is tough, but it's possible in the NFL. Just look at the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

Starting DeVonta Smith off slow will only aid his development. The Eagles need to make him a contributor on offense before making him the focal point. Philadelphia should start Smith out in the slot and as he adapts to the speed of the NFL, add more onto his plate.

Winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award shouldn't be something the Eagles look for in DeVonta Smith. They need to take baby steps and constantly remind themselves that it's about the future, not the present.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles need to get their QB situation under control

The Philadelphia Eagles need to figure out who will lead their offense into the future at quarterback. Are the Eagles comfortable with Jalen Hurts as a franchise QB? It's is a question that needs answering before putting pressure on DeVonta Smith.

Eagles report to training camp 1 month from today



Jalen Hurts has been working out with Devonta Smith and Eagles receivers in Alabama#NoOffseaszn

🎥 Griffin Glendinning pic.twitter.com/5YILeZoB8H — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 29, 2021

This season, Jalen Hurts will need to prove that he is the future of the Eagles. Philadelphia will harbor hope that Hurts and Smith can develop that Alabama chemistry, but that may not be the best idea right away. Hurts and Smith are both a work in progress.

#3 DeVonta Smith needs to add to his frame

There's one way of making sure that DeVonta Smith can last an entire NFL season for the Eagles. DeVonta Smith stands six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Size is something he needs to add to his frame, and fast.

The main focus of the Eagles should be to add 20 to 30 pounds of mass onto Smith within the first two seasons. Instead of making him the star of the offense, Philadelphia needs to frame the focal point. Adding size to Smith will only benefit him in the long run.

Philadelphia is in a great spot right now, and by the end of the upcoming season, they should know which direction they're heading in. It all starts with handling DeVonta Smith with care.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha