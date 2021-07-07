Jaylen Waddle vs. DeVonta Smith: Who will have the better rookie season?

Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith were teammates in college at Alabama. They were part of the highs and lows of the program from 2018 through 2020. Both are now in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Jaylen Waddle and the Philadelphia Eagles drafted DeVonta Smith. Interestingly, both players will be playing for their old college quarterbacks. Waddle with Tua Tagovailoa and Smith with Jalen Hurts.

But who will end up as the better receiver in their rookie year?

The case for Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle started his college career on fire in 2018 as a freshman. He played in 15 games and caught 45 passes for 848 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2019, he regressed slightly, managing 560 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. In 2020, he matched his 2019 output in half the number of games.

In 2020, Waddle played six games and had 28 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. His 2020 season convinced scouts that he could be one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Waddle's landing spot could set him up for success in the NFL. He'll have chemistry with his old college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. This could give the quarterback a boost in his second season.

The Miami Dolphins have been a stable organization with Brian Flores helming the team. In his first season as the team's head coach, Flores endured a 5-11 season. However, in 2020, Flores managed a rookie quarterback in a way that allowed him to gain experience while also putting together a 10-6 season without demanding perfection from Tagovailoa.

The case for DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith started slowly but ended his college career at his zenith. In his freshman year, Smith played in eight games and earned 160 yards and three touchdowns. His sophomore season saw him get better, finishing the campaign with 693 yards and six touchdowns.

His junior season saw him play in 13 games, earning 1256 yards and 14 touchdowns. His final season saw him catch 117 passes for 1856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was firing on all cylinders by the time he hit the NFL draft.

Smith was drafted after Waddle, landing with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jalen Hurts will be in his second NFL season and his first as a starter. Smith's addition could put Hurts in a new gear in 2021.

Jalen Hurts was handled in a less than ideal manner in his rookie season. The Eagles do not seem to be in a healthy place after Doug Pederson's ousting.

Waddle will have the better rookie season.

Jaylen Waddle is in a position to have a better rookie season. This is because he will be going to a more stable organization. There will be a clear, organized process for his development. The stability of the franchise will lead to more focus during practice.

Also, Waddle seems to hit the ground running immediately. The wide receiver's first season in college saw him earn 848 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Smith's first season was slow, earning 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Brian Flores

These stats illustrate how quickly these players adjust. While the jump from high school to college is not as great as from college to the NFL, it is still a shock to the system for the players.

Based on history, Waddle will pick up the NFL faster than DeVonta Smith. However, Smith may be better in the long run as he played better than Waddle at the end of their college careers.

Edited by jay.loke710