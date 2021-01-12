Where will Devonta Smith be drafted? | 2021 NFL Draft

Devonta Smith was the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1992, he was the feature of the Alabama offense. He dominated every team he played, and he might not even be the first wide receiver selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith is the 1b WR in the 2021 draft, behind LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but will certainly be one of the top weapons selected in the spring selection show. Most fans will know him from the Heisman win and dominance in the College Football Playoff, but Smith has been a feature of Nick Saban's offense for three-plus years.

Devonta Smith notes:

Devonta Smith was born on November 14, 1998 in Amite City, Louisiana. He is 22-years old, and will turn 23 during the 2021-2022 NFL season.

He became the first WR in decades to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020, won the 2020 Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Biletnikoff Award, and Paul Hornung Award. Smith was decided as the AP College Football Player of the Year and the Sporting News College Football Player of the Year. He was an Unanimous All-American, SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He was named to the First Team All-Sec twice (2019, 2020) and was a member of Alabama's 2017 CFP National Championship team.

Devonta Smith stats:

In 2020, Smith had 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns. In the College Football Semi-Final against Notre Dame alone, Smith had 130 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Devonta Smith's big 2020 came after a 2019 where he had 1,256 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Smith will finish his Alabama career with over 3,500 receiving yards, and over 40 receiving touchdowns.

Unreal half.



DEVONTA SMITH:

12 REC

215 YDS

3 TDS



OHIO STATE:

191 total YDS

2 TDS pic.twitter.com/0HxPLD4GYL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2021

Advertisement

2021 NFL Draft fits:

Much like Chase and the other top receivers in the 2020 draft, there isn't an NFL team who couldn't use the dynamic Devonta Smith. Where he lands will ultimately come down to need and priorities. Miami at three, Cincinnati at four, Philadelphia at six, and the Detroit Lions at seven all have needs at wideout and could value Smith enough to draft him in the early first round.

OH MY DEVONTA SMITH 🤯



That makes THREE TOUCHDOWNS for the Heisman winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u9qpKEKnTC — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Mock Draft Predictions:

Devonta Smith projects to be the first or second WR off the board in most 2021 mocks, drafted in the early to mid first round. In Sportskeeda's own mock, Smith is projected 15th overall to the New England Patriots.

A CBS mock has Smith going 11th overall to the New York Giants, and Walter Football has him going sixth to the Eagles.