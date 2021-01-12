Could Alabama Crimson Tide become the second school to win both championships in the same year?

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one March Madness run away from making NCAA history.

The Alabama football team just took down Ohio State to win the College Football National Championship. This marks the programs' 18th national championship. Yet, the Alabama Crimson Tide have not made it past the Elite Eight in March Madness. Will this year be any different? It is certainly a possibility.

Could Alabama Crimson Tide win both championships in the same year?

The only school to ever win the division I championships in Football and Basketball during the same year was Florida, who did it in 2009.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has completed the first leg of this improbable feat but the toughest half still lies ahead. The University of Alabama will always be known for its dominance in football but that does not mean their basketball team should be overlooked.

The Alabam Crimson Tide is off to a hot start this season. They hold an overall record of 9-3 but are 4-0 in the SEC which is good enough to place them at first in the Conference. If they hold on, this will be the school's first regular-season Conference win since 2002. They have an important Conference matchup against the University of Kentucky on January 12th.

Kentucky had a terribly slow start, winning just one game out of their first six. However, they are undefeated in 2021 and have found themselves 3-0 in the SEC and only behind the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kentucky opened as favorites to win but this should be an SEC basketball battle like none other.

The Alabama Crimson Tide certainly has the pieces capable of making a run in March but everybody knows it will take a little good luck along the way as well. Despite being ranked first in the SEC, Alabama did not get a spot in the AP Top 25.

Likely, Alabama will not be seeded very high in the tournament. This means they will have to face some tough competition early on if they want to make a real run to the Final Four.

Luckily for the Tide, they have been facing some top teams already this season. On January 2nd, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Tennessee, who was ranked 7th at the time, by 8 points.

There is no telling what will happen in March or even what will happen until then. But, Alabama has one 2021 championship under their belt and they should not be slept on for the second.

