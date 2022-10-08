Who are Jalen Hurts' parents Averion Sr. and Pamela Hurts? All you need to know about the Eagles QB's mom and dad

Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. Hurts started playing football at a very young age and was a member of the Channelview High School football team. He was offered the opportunity to join Texas A&M after high school, but he committed to playing for the University of Alabama.

He got the starting job at Alabama University quite early and became the first true freshman to start in the quarterback position for the Crimson Tide in 32 years. He started two seasons for Alabama and served as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa in his junior year.

Hurts was transferred to Oklahoma in his senior year and replaced Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Hurts himself finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Hurts' family has always supported his football career. His father coached him to become an NFL star quarterback.

Here we look at who are Jalen Hurts' parents.

Who is Jalen Hurts' father, Averion Sr.?

Jalen Hurts' father is Averion Sr., a high school football coach at Channelview High School. Averion completed his diploma at Channelview High School in 1986 and decided to pursue a coaching career immediately.

He spent four years as the head coach for Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, but in 2006 returned to coach his former high school football team.

Averion also has a degree from Howard Payne University. He was also a part of the school's football and track-field games. He has two sons (Averion Jr. and Jalen Hurts) and a daughter (Kynnedy) with his wife, Pamela Hurts.

Averion Sr. coached both boys, who later became college football stars. Averion Jr. was the starting quarterback for Texas Southern University and currently serves as the head coach for the University of Alabama football team.

Who is Jalen Hurts' mother, Pamela Hurts?

Pamela Hurts has two degrees in Bachelor of Arts and a Master's in Business Administration. Currently, she is Chief of the Special Services Department at Channelview and teaches math and physical education. She also gives counseling to high school students.

Pamela was a working mother and never compromised on their children's upbringing. Both her sons played for a different college team, and the games were often scheduled on the same day. The parents couldn't attend both games on the same day, but one of them would always be present to cheer them up.

Jalen Hurts' NFL Timeline

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Hurts out of Oklahoma with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He is playing his third season with the Eagles after getting the starting quarterback job in 2021.

Last season, he started in all 15 games he played and threw for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also threw a massive 91-yard pass to wide receiver Quez Watkins, his longest career pass.

Hurts has started in four games this season and has completed 82 out of 123 passes for 1,120 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Eagles are the only unbeatable team with a 4-0 record this season. Can Jalen Hurts lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory this year?

