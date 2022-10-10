Who is Jalen Hurts' girlfriend, Bry Burrows?

Jalen Hurts' is the hottest quarterback in the NFL right now. The stud has led his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, to a fantastic 5-0 start at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback is showing much promise and repaying the faith handed to him by Philadelphia since he was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Critics and fans asked many questions about Hurts coming into the league, but slowly and surely, he has answered most of them. Of course, the shot caller is on a roll, so it's only natural for people to be curious about his private life. So here, we will take a breather from Hurts' entertaining performances this season and check out who his present significant other is and what she does.

Jalen Hurts @JalenHurts A Quarterback’s Best friend, It’s Understood. Run It Back ! 🤝 A Quarterback’s Best friend, It’s Understood. Run It Back ! 🤝 https://t.co/3mhiVEiYs0

Who is Jalen Hurts' ex-girlfriend Bry Burrows?

Plot twist! As of the time of writing, Jalen Hurts does not have a girlfriend, and the Philadelphia Eagles star has been single for a couple of years. However, Hurts has been in one public relationship since bursting out of the scene at the University of Alabama, and that was with the beautiful Bry Burrows.

Bry Burrows is a software financing leader for IBM. She has been an academic overachiever her whole life, which only continued during her time at the University of Alabama. Bry Burrows is an IT expert and consultant for one of the biggest tech companies in the world, and she is focused on furthering her career. Burrows has as many academic laurels as Hurts has sports medals, and she has showcased her tenacity for every company she has worked for.

How old is Bry Burrows?

Bry Burrows is 25 years old. She was born on December 10, 1996.

Manderson Business @MandersonUA rd place finish in #EmbraceTheCase #MandersonMatters Is it even a weekend without a successful Case Competition? Congratulations Smith Hart, Bry Burrows, Everette Dawkins, and John Clary on yourrd place finish in @UofDenver ’s 15th annual Race and Case MBA Case Competition! Is it even a weekend without a successful Case Competition? Congratulations Smith Hart, Bry Burrows, Everette Dawkins, and John Clary on your 3️⃣rd place finish in @UofDenver’s 15th annual Race and Case MBA Case Competition! 🏆🎿 #EmbraceTheCase #MandersonMatters https://t.co/3KOZpKGhrl

How did Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows meet?

Jalen Hurts met Bry Burrows while both were students at the University of Alabama. Hurts and Burrows likely began dating sometime in 2016, right up to 2019, when Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma to acquire a starting berth on their football team. At that time, Bry Burrows was focused on getting her master's in business administration from the University of Alabama, which she acquired in 2019.

Hurts and Bry Burrows shared a loving relationship and were occasionally seen cheering each other on during sporting, academic, and extracurricular activities. However, due to the distance caused by Burrows' graduation and Hurts' transfer, the couple parted ways in 2019 after about three years of dating.

Crimson Clio 💀💀💀💀💀💀 @CrimsonClio

#RollTide

Jalen Hurts “When I chose the University of Alabama, I didn’t go there to win championships. I went there to help the team and then we ended up winning a national championship.” Jalen Hurts “When I chose the University of Alabama, I didn’t go there to win championships. I went there to help the team and then we ended up winning a national championship.”#RollTide https://t.co/Dc7PWif92R

Do Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows have any children?

No, Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows do not have a child together. They did not have one during their three-year-old relationship and have hardly been in the same space ever since.

However, they were together when Bry was seen at a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That goes to show that true love never fades, and maybe just maybe, the ex-lovebirds could give it another shot.

Poll : 0 votes