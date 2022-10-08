Why did Jalen Hurts transfer? Did the current Eagles QB win the Heisman Trophy? 

Let's do a little rewind, shall we? The year is 2019, January 16 to be precise, and Jalen Hurts announced via social media that he would be transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

Jalen Hurts completed a three-year whirlwind college career playing for the Crimson Tide of Atlanta, playing under the heralded coach Nick Saban. He started as a backup at QB behind Blake Barnett but quickly took over the starting gig.

He also ended his career as a Crimson Tide backup, leading the supporting cast for new starter Tua Tagovailoa in his final season at the University of Alabama.

Ever the competitor, Hurts was not proud of how his college career ended. So, he decided to move to Oklahoma as a graduate student. This move sent mini shock waves around the NCAA as many people thought Hurts would declare for that year's draft.

He didn't, and thus came the start of an interesting chapter in the youngster's story.

Why did Jalen Hurts transfer from the University of Alabama to the University of Oklahoma?

A quarterback with a 27-2 record surely deserved a better ending to his college career than a backup role to another QB wunderkind. That was where Hurts found himself at the end of the 2018 NCAA season due to no fault of his.

Hurts needed a team, his team, and the University of Oklahoma had just the tools to allow his undeniable talents to flourish.

Also, the four-time defending Big 12 champions and home of the last two Heisman winners had just the plan to show the NFL that Jalen Hurts was the real deal.

Jalen Hurts got the chance to work with a versatile coach, coach Riley, an expert in building his team around unique quarterbacks. Look at his work with Baker Mayfield, who eventually went number one in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jalen Hurts had a plan that did not involve going into the NFL Draft as the backup QB that lost his spot to a freshman Tua Tagovailoa.

Did Nick Saban advise Jalen Hurts?

A little bit of advice didn't hurt anybody... Nick Saban's words to his departing QB were simple. They went thus:

"'Who's got the best players on offense?' He said Oklahoma, and I said, 'That's where you need to go.' … And hell, I told him to do it knowing that we might have to play against him."

It says a lot about the kind of person coach Nick Saban is, and he chose to give the most honest response to a shot caller that served him with distinction for three years. As they say, the rest is history.

ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB



Throwback to when Jalen Hurts led Oklahoma back from a 28-3 deficit against Baylor

Did Jalen Hurts win the coveted Heisman Trophy?

Following his transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jalen Hurts stat line read thus. He threw for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also ran for 1,255 yards and 18 scores, and scored another touchdown on a reception. Not bad for Tua Tagovailoa's backup, we must say.

However, Hurts narrowly missed out on the coveted Heisman Trophy, as he finished behind smoking Joe Burrow, whose astonishing season with Louisiana State University earned him 841 of 891 first-place votes and a finish of 2,608 points. In comparison, Hurts had a commendable 12 first-place votes and a finish of 762 points.

ESPN @espn

332 pass yards

176 rush yards

6 TDs



ICYMI: Jalen Hurts went supernova in his Oklahoma debut.

20/23332 pass yards176 rush yards6 TDsICYMI: Jalen Hurts went supernova in his Oklahoma debut. 🔴 20/23 🔴 332 pass yards🔴 176 rush yards🔴 6 TDsICYMI: Jalen Hurts went supernova in his Oklahoma debut. https://t.co/5NWieMAoQa

Why Jalen Hurts is the talk of the town in the 2022 NFL season

We all knew Hurts was good, we all knew that he was a workaholic, and we know that he "got that dawg in him."

However, Hurts' staunchest supporters wouldn't have predicted how electric the start of his 2022 NFL season would be.

The Philadelphia Eagles QB has been on a mission, throwing and rushing with equal enthusiasm. The shot caller currently has a stat line of 1,120 passing yards, four thrown touchdowns, and four rushing touchdowns.

This Alabama and Oklahoma alum is out for his critics, and we love to see it. He has led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 undefeated record thus far, far exceeding expectations.

