Bengals QB Joe Burrow was concerned about Tua Tagovailoa’s 'scary' injury in Week 4 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious injury in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who saw the whole thing, was quite concerned about Tagovailoa's health.

The quarterback showed clear signs of concussion after taking a hit in the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 but played on. He then took another big hit in Week 4 against the Bengals and was in serious trouble. He was taken to the hospital, and after getting cleared out by the medics, traveled back with the Dolphins back to Miami.

During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd podcast, Joe Burrow spoke about the incident. Burrow claimed he was quite concerned seeing Tagovailoa's condition. Here's what he said:

"I mean, it's scary... Everybody knows the profession that we do is a dangerous game. That's always a possibility. But then when it happens, you kind of just collectively hold your breath in one hope that he's okay. To that they can get him to the hospital safe."

Burrow continued:

"He can come back eventually and have a normal life and a career which sounds like fortunately he's going to be able to. Then the game starts and you got a new quarterback out there... I thought Teddy did a really really good job when he was in there."

Burrow concluded by saying:

"I told him after the game, unbelievably tough spot to be thrown into. New team, new offense, the starter goes down with a really really tough injury. You get thrown in on Thursday night football on I thought he played really well."

The Cincinnati Bengals went on to win that game against the Dolphins 27-15. The result wasn't as important as the health of Tua Tagovailoa. Hopefully, the Dolphins quarterback will make a solid recovery from this injury.

Tua Tagovailoa injury update

Tua Tagovailoa - Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa is set to miss the Week 5 Game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to fill in for Tagovailoa, as he is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

Michael Hustus @HustusMichael

Watch his 1st injury from Sun & witness how his brain/body betray him after



Then watch the 2nd - JUST 4 DAYS LATER - & pay attention to his Hands & Fingers



This young man will never be the same. To understand how Catastrophic Thurs Head Injury was to Dolphins QB #TuaTagovailoa Watch his 1st injury from Sun & witness how his brain/body betray him afterThen watch the 2nd - JUST 4 DAYS LATER - & pay attention to his Hands & FingersThis young man will never be the same. To understand how Catastrophic Thurs Head Injury was to Dolphins QB #TuaTagovailoaWatch his 1st injury from Sun & witness how his brain/body betray him afterThen watch the 2nd - JUST 4 DAYS LATER - & pay attention to his Hands & FingersThis young man will never be the same. https://t.co/kHSAe5gJ2K

The return timetable for Tua Tagovailoa isn't clear yet. The franchise and the NFL will take very careful steps before allowing the former Alabama quarterback to step on to the field. Many have already questioned the league's stance towards player safety, and this incident has brought major concerns towards it.

We look forward to seeing Tagovailoa healthy and playing again when he's ready.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Colin Cowherd podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

