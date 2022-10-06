Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Has the Dolphins QB been told to retire?

Tua Tagovailoa has had a solid start to the season with the Miami Dolphins. However, the quarterback is in the news more because of his injuries (concussions) than his performances in their 3-1 start to the season. There is now a segment on concussions in the NFL, which are known to occur in footballers regularly. They can cause CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

Tua Tagovailoa told to "retire" by CTE expert and famous neuropathologist, Bennet Omalu after being stretchered off the field with a severe concussion. The 2015 Will Smith movie "Concussion" is based on Omalu's studies

After a good 3-0 start, he and Miami fell 27-15 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Tagovailoa has completed almost 70% of his passing attempts and recorded 1,035 passing yards and eight touchdowns in the opening four games this season. For comparison, he had 16 TD passes and ten interceptions in 13 league matches in 2021. Multiple head injuries in the last two games have raised concerns over the quarterback's health.

Dr. Bennet Omalu has identified and reported CTE among American football players. He believes that Tagovailoa should leave the NFL for his well-being. After suffering severe head blows in consecutive games, Tagovailoa has been declared out of this Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Omalu, however, advises Tua Tagovailoa to retire. Here's what he said to TMZ:

"If you love your life, if you love your family, you love your kids -- if you have kids -- it's time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do. Tua, my brother. I love you. I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away."

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field - Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa departed the field just in the second quarter of their victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. He was suffering what seemed to be a head injury. The images made it abundantly evident that he was in trouble. After standing up, Tagovailoa staggered and lost his footing, as seen by every observer.









This young man will never be the same. To understand how Catastrophic Thurs Head Injury was to Dolphins QB #TuaTagovailoa

The situation was even more unpleasant as the Miami playmaker took another brutal hit during the matchup with the Bengals. He suffered a head and neck injury when he was slammed to the ground. After receiving extensive medical attention and initially showing odd body and finger postures, Tagovaloa was stretchered off.

The NFL and NFLPA are investigating the Dolphins to see if the necessary concussion protocols were followed after the event on Sunday. However, the Dolphins stand by their assessment of a back injury. After being discharged from the hospital, Tagovailoa boarded a flight with his team on Thursday night. Just a day after getting hurt, he said he felt significantly better.

We will see if there are any more developments in this storyline in the future.

