Peter King claims Tua Tagovailoa tried to hide concussion in leadup to disastrous Thursday injury

Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this year. At first, it was about his breakout win over the Baltimore Ravens. The tone has now shifted for the quarterback after seeing him take a damaging hit in back-to-back games four days apart. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL analyst Peter King claimed the quarterback had lied about his first injury.

Basically, he claimed the quarterback had said his back was hurt but he was actually concussed, knowing that he would be forced to miss the rest of the game with a concussion. Here's how King put it:

"He was allowed back in the game because he said it was my back. And the now we need to find out whether it's the independent neurologist or the team physician after he passed his halftime test, whether they bought that. And evidently they did buy it because after the game, the head coach of the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, talked about the back injury."

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Will Tua Tagovailoa play in Week 5?

According to ESPN, the Dolphins quarterback will not be available for the team's Week 5 tilt against the New York Jets. Teddy Bridgewater will play in his stead. The news is shocking for many that the quarterback is not out for most if not all of the season after seeing him laying on the ground in Thursday Night Football.

The team will miss his newly revealed ability to pop on the statsheet in certain situations. His game of the year thus far came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, when he threw for six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Compared to backup Teddy Bridgewater, Tagovailoa's performance in the Ravens game alone would have equalled almost half of the number of touchdowns he had thrown in three of his starting seasons (2014, 2015, and 2020).

