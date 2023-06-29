Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become one of the biggest stars in football. He's the best player at his position as he led the league in catches, yards, and touchdowns for all tight ends last year.

He has been named to seven-straight All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls while being a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Prior to joining the Chiefs in 2013, Kelce played five seasons at the University of Cincinnati. He only played three seasons, as he redshirted his freshman year and was suspended for all of the 2010 season.

Kelce was suspended for failing a drug test after testing positive for marijuana use (which at the time was illegal.)

Via Vanityfair.com, Kelce opened up in an interview and spoke about how the suspension affected him. Kelce said he just wanted to enjoy himself, smoking pot, and when he got in trouble for it, he was embarrassed.

“When I got hit with what I was going through, I found out how many people were in my corner. I’m just sitting there, dead in the water. I was down in New Orleans, listening to Lil Wayne, and I wanted to smoke what he was smoking. I’m just sitting there, dead in the water. I just wanted to get out of there. I was so embarrassed. I didn’t want to look at anybody.”

Travis Kelce said that he thinks about 50 to 80% of current players use cannabis. Before 2021, players would get tested during a two-week period in July for marijuana, before the league adjusted its marijuana policy.

Travis Kelce's quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he's the best player he's ever thrown to

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes during Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

In the same story posted by Vanityfair.com, Patrick Mahomes told Tom Kludt that Travis Kelce is the best player he's ever thrown to.

“Travis is definitely the best player I’ve thrown to. With how big he is and the way he is able to run routes and make plays happen, is a really rare thing. Travis is definitely my closest teammate."

Mahomes added that their relationship is more of a brotherhood.

"I would say our friendship is more like a brotherhood—we’re brothers now, and our families get along together. I’m part of his family, and he’s part of mine.”

Mahomes and Kelce are easily the best QB-TE duo in the NFL and have had an enormous amount of success together. The duo have also won two Super Bowls together in the last five years.

Matt McMullen @KCChiefs_Matt "It's an appreciation for greatness...Their competitive spirit is something you can see, and it's authentic."



Steph Curry and Klay Thompson - who will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in "The Match" on Thursday - spoke about their respect for the Chiefs' duo. "It's an appreciation for greatness...Their competitive spirit is something you can see, and it's authentic."Steph Curry and Klay Thompson - who will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in "The Match" on Thursday - spoke about their respect for the Chiefs' duo. https://t.co/bVOWuXR3bp

The two will face off against Golden State Warriors stars and four-time NBA champions Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson tomorrow at the Wynn Gold Club during "The Match."

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Vanity Fair, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes