What is Travis Kelce's golf handicap? Exploring 2x Super Bowl champion's skill ahead of Patrick Mahomes teamup

Travis Kelce is set to make his first appearance on The Match in June. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will join his teammate and NFL 2022 MVP Patrick Mahomes when they face off Golden State Warrior duo, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at the Wynn Golf Club.

The first edition of the Match Play golf challenge for 2023 is set to take place on July 29 in what will be NFL vs NBA champions thriller. Like Kelce, Thompson will also be making his first appearance in the event which will be 12 holes and televised live on TNT.

How good is Travis Kelce in golf?

Travis Kelce had a handicap of 11 in golf before his participation in the star-studded 2022 American Century Championship. The two-time Super Bowl winner finished 64th in the event, narrowly edging out Nick Jones.

The celebrity golf tournament hosted in Nevada is the only made-for-TV golf challenge Kelce has appeared in. However, the tight end has been seen on the golf course on several occasions during the NFL offseason. This adequately communicates his love for the sport.

Kelce has previously commented on how legendary golfer, Tiger Woods influenced his style of playing the sport in an interview with Golf Digest in 2021. He further stressed how his skills have improved over time and how he hopes to get the best out of them.

The 33-year-old will be making his first appearance in the golf exhibition that began in 2018 this summer. This further augments the connection between the tight end and the sport. Kelce has not made his admiration for golf hidden, having seen him attending The Masters a couple of times.

The prospect of teaming up with Patrick Mahomes

Unlike Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes will be making his second appearance on The Match when the challenge takes center stage in Las Vegas on June 29. Both Kelce and Mahomes are known to be golf lovers and have been seen playing the sport together.

Kelce and Mahomes both participated in the 2022 American Century Championship. Mahomes finished tied for 51st in the tournament. The quarterback is also handicapped at 7.7 according to golf.com. This evidently shows the two can once again form a formidable partnership.

Having won two Super Bowls together, Kelce and Mahomes will be hoping to end up on the winning side against Curry and Thompson who have teamed up to win the NBA Championship four times. A thrilling encounter definitely awaits us this summer.

