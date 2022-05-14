USFL Week 5 schedule: What football games are on today? TV channels, start time, and how to watch

The USFL season has reached Week 5 in its inaugural season, and the action has been great. The entire goal for the league is to complete a full season, and so far, everything seems to be going well.

Fans can enjoy football in the spring, and those in Birmingham, Alabama, can attend several games a week, as the entire season is being played there.

That remains true in Week 5, which has action spread out over the entire weekend. Let's look at the schedule for what should be another great week of USFL football.

Date Matchup Time TV Channel Friday, May 13 Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Michigan Panthers 8 p.m. ET USA Saturday, May 14 New Jersey Generals vs. New Orleans Breakers 3 p.m. ET FOX Sunday, May 15 Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions Noon ET NBC Sunday, May 15 Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers 4 p.m. ET FOX

The football begins Friday night and continues through Sunday evening. The Tampa Bay Bandits and Michigan Panthers get the week going in a matchup of two teams looking to push for a better record. Tampa Bay is 2-2, while Michigan is a disappointing 1-3.

USFL Week 5 live stream information

If you do not have cable or network television, there are streaming options. These include fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling, among others. These services also come with free trials for new users, which could mean you tune in to see some USFL football and decide you want to keep the service.

Fans will also see that the league has spread out its broadcast options over various networks. Thus, fans with certain streaming packages may still be able to take in certain games even if they can't see others. The USFL has diversified its viewing options, and it feels like a positive so far.

This is the time of year when the playoff race begins to take shape. The USFL has a 10-week regular season, so we are officially at the halfway point this weekend. The 4-0 Birmingham Stallions are sitting pretty, while the 0-4 Pittsburgh Maulers are desperate for something positive.

The league reaching the midway point is a goal in itself. Now it is up to teams like the Maulers, Panthers, and others to add to the league's competitiveness and take on a top contender like the Stallions.

Yet it should be noted that the Stallions are undefeated and get to play every game in their home city. That quirk could mean they keep their winning ways going this weekend.

