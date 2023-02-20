XFL Championship Game: All you need to know about Dwayne Johnson's league's biggest spectacle

The XFL announced on Sunday that the City of San Antonio will host the 2023 CFL Championship game. The game will be played at the Alamodome, home of the San Antonio Brahmas, on May 13 at 8 PM ET.

Dany Garcia, who is the league's chairwoman and co-owner, released the following statement on the team's website:

"We are thrilled to announce that San Antonio and the Alamodome will be the host of this season’s inaugural Championship Game. I have been so impressed by the level of enthusiasm and commitment from the fans in San Antonio. We can't wait to bring together the best of the XFL North and XFL South to compete for the Championship title in an event that will celebrate our players, coaches, and the revival of professional football in San Antonio."

Another co-owner, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also released a statement regarding the news.

XFL @XFL2023



We're announcing that the inaugural XFL Championship Game will be held at the



Additional details, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date. XFL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMEWe're announcing that the inaugural XFL Championship Game will be held at the @Alamodome in San Antonio on Sat, May 13 at 8PM ET and will be broadcast on @ABCNetwork Additional details, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date. XFL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 🏆We're announcing that the inaugural XFL Championship Game will be held at the @Alamodome in San Antonio on Sat, May 13 at 8PM ET and will be broadcast on @ABCNetwork!Additional details, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

He's excited for San Antonio, the city that helped jumpstart his wrestling career, to host the league's first championship game:

“Our inaugural XFL season is officially rolling with our eight teams showing out and representing the passionate fans of their cities. From now through May, our athletes have their eyes set on the Championship game and we’re pumped to bring this historic event to the Alamodome.

"Plus, on a very personal note, I started my wrestling career in San Antonio, specifically at the Alamodome. This was my very first Royal Rumble. The city, the fans - San Antonio and the state of Texas helped shape my career.”

This weekend kicked off the first season of the 2023 XFL season

Vegas Vipers v Arlington Renegades

The 2023 XFL season began on Saturday, February 18, and featured the first two games of the season.

The Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades kicked off the season with their first game resulting in a Renegades victory over the Vipers 22-20.

The Renegades bounced back from a 14-3 deficit and stopped the Vipers from tying the game up at the end, stopping their two-point conversion.

Then, at 8:00 PM, the Houston Roughnecks blew out the Orlando Guardians by a score of 33-12.

Orlando scored first and took the lead, but the Guardians scored on four straight first-half possessions to carry them to an easy victory.

Sunday will see the remaining eight teams play to conclude week one. The St. Louis BattleHawks travel to play the San Antonio Brahmas at 3:00 PM ET while the DC Defenders will host the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8:00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes