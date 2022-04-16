Pittsburgh Maulers 2022 schedule: Start date, time, TV channel, live stream and more

The Pittsburgh Maulers are one of eight teams preparing for the brand new 2022 United States Football League season. They will join the New Jersey Generals, Michigan Panthers, Houston Gamblers, Birmingham Stallions, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits when the league year begins on Saturday, April 16.
Each of the eight USFL teams will play a schedule of ten regular-season games before the top four overall teams make it to the USFL playoffs. There will be four games each week, and all 40 total regular season games will all be played in Birmingham, Alabama. The playoffs will begin on June 25 and will take place in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The New Jersey Generals will face off against the Birmingham Stallions on April 16 to kick off the regular season, with the other six teams playing on April 17, including the Pittsburgh Maulers. They will take on the Tampa Bay Bandits in the first official Sunday Prime Time game of the season.
The Pittsburgh Maulers know their opponents for each of the ten weeks of the regular season, but the exact dates and times are still to be determined outside of the first three weeks, which are all officially locked in and listed here:
While the official time and channel of the remaining seven games are yet to be determined, here are the Maulers' scheduled opponents with possible channels, dates and times for each of those games:
It's important to note that all the games that are airing on NBC will also be available for streaming on Peacock. Games listed as Peacock will only be available on the streaming service, but not on NBC. Select games will also be available on the FuboTV streaming service.
Who is the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Maulers?
The Pittsburgh Maulers used their first-round draft pick on quarterback Kyle Lauletta. He was a standout in college football with the Richmond Spiders before spending time in the NFL with six different teams. Lauletta will get the start in game one of the Maulers season, but he will share the snaps with Josh Love after failing to win the job outright in training camp.
Josh Love had an excellent college football career at San Jose State before spending time with three different NFL teams. He and Lauletta will both get an opportunity in Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season against the Bandits to win the starting quarterback job moving forward.