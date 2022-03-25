USFL 2022 Schedule: Complete week-by-week Matchups, Dates and Times

The USFL is all set and ready to go for the 2022 season.
The regular season will begin on April 16th, with the eight official USFL teams set to adhere to a ten-week schedule, with one game each week. All 40 games during the regular season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama.
At the conclusion of the 10-week regular season, the USFL playoffs will begin on June 25th.
All playoff games will take place in Canton, Ohio at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This will also be the location for the USFL Championship game, which will take place on July 5th.
The entire regular season schedule has been officially announced. The first three weeks of games have already received official dates and times, as well as their network airing schedule.
Games from the USFL Week 4 and on have been announced, but airing details are yet to be determined. Here is what the USFL schedule looks like for the 2022 season.
Official USFL 2022 schedule
Week 1
New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions - April 16 at 7:30 PM ET on FOX, NBC and Peacock
Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers - April 17 at 12 PM ET on NBC and Peacock
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers - April 17 at 4 PM ET on USA
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Pittsburgh Maulers - April 17 at 8 PM ET on FS1
Week 2
Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals - April 22 at 8 PM ET on USA
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Philadelphia Stars - April 23 at 12 PM ET on FOX
Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers - April 23 at 7 PM ET on FS1
New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits - April 24 at 3 PM ET on NBC
Week 3
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers - April 30 at 4 PM ET on FOX
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers - April 30 at 8 PM ET on FOX
Birmingham Stallions vs. New Orleans Breakers - May 1 at 2:30 PM ET on USA
New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars - May 1 at 8 PM ET on Peacock
Week 4
New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions
Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers
Philadelphia Stars vs. Michigan Panthers
Week 5
Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Houston Gamblers
Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars
New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals
Week 6
Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers
Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Philadelphia Stars
Week 7
Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
Philadelphia Stars vs. Houston Gamblers
New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers vs. Michigan Panthers
Week 8
Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals
New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions
Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits
Week 9
Houston Gamblers vs. Birmingham Stallions
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. New Orleans Breakers
New Jersey Generals vs. Michigan Panthers
Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
Week 10
Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits
Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals