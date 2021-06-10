Is the USFL coming back? 

A blast from the past hit the football world last week when it was announced that the USFL was making a return. The league, which has been defunct since 1986, is planning a revival for March 2022.

It’s been nearly 40 years since the summer league was launched in 1983 to capitalize on football fans during the offseasons of the NFL and college football.

Brian Woods, co-founder of the new USFL, said:

"I'm extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing. We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football."

According to reports, the new USFL plans to have at least eight teams for its inaugural season and has the rights to the original team names -- the New Jersey Generals, Chicago Blitz, Memphis Showboats and Los Angeles Express.

Fox Sports will broadcast the games with more information on the teams and schedules to be announced at a later date.

The history of the USFL

The USFL ran from 1983-1985 during spring/summer time. At its peak, it had 18 teams competing across the United States.

Led by controversial New Jersey Generals owner Donald Trump (yes, former President Trump), the USFL voted to move from a spring to a fall schedule in 1986 to compete directly with the NFL.

This coincided with an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL filed by the USFL, which the latter eventually won. However, the USFL was only awarded a total $1 which effectively ended the league's existence.

USFL players of renown

Over the USFL's brief history, they did have some famous NFL players involved. Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker became a star in the USFL before he played in the NFL. In 1983, he ran for 1,812 yards and 17 TDs for Donald Trump's New Jersey Generals.

Legendary Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly played two seasons for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL. In two seasons, Kelly threw for 9,842 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Steve Young was another star NFL quarterback who spent time in the USFL. Young played for the Los Angeles Express, where he threw for 4,102 yards and nine TDs over two seasons.

Eagles and Packers defensive end Reggie White played for the Memphis Showboats for two seasons. He recorded 23.5 sacks, one safety and one forced fumble recovered for a touchdown.

