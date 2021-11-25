What is the United States Football League (USFL)? 

The United States Football League, or the USFL as it was so commonly known, is going to try and make a triumphant return. The USFL hasn't been in existence in 35 years, making it a mystery to most NFL fans in 2021.

This news comes as failed attempts at the XFL were diminished as the league started up right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the AAF failed to make a full season run in 2019. As of now, the USFL is expected to make its return to action in 2022.

When did the USFL stop?

The United States Football League (USFL) was started in 1983 with 12 teams. The USFL played three seasons and had increased to 14 teams before it concluded play in 1985.

The newly revamped USFL will apparently have eight teams when it comes to fruition in 2022.

Which cities will host USFL teams?

At the time of the announcement, there will be eight U.S. cities that will be home to a USFL team, broken up into two divisions, one north and one south. But for the first season of the USFL return, all of the eight cities will play in one host city. The teams that will play in the 2022 inaugural USFL season are:

North Division

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

FOX has bought broadcast rights

When the revamped USFL league was announced this week, FOX Sports network was announced as the owner of the broadcasting rights. When the league does start up again in the spring of 2022, all USFL games will be found on the family of FOX Sports networks channels.

Herschel Walker is an alum of the USFL

Heisman Trophy winning running back Herschel Walker played for the New Jersey Generals after his playing career at the University of Georgia. At the time, college football players weren't allowed to turn professional until after their senior season, so Walker left after his junior season and played in the USFL, where that was allowed.

Walker earned the rushing title in the 1983 and 1985 USFL seasons. He was then drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1985 NFL Draft after the USFL folded.

This newly configured USFL will most likely be used as a developmental league for players who wish to play in the National Football League in the future. This was how the XFL was used for its short lived tenure.

