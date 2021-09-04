Who is Herschel Walker? Donald Trump endorses former NFL running back in Georgia Senate race

Herschel Walker is in the running to become a Senator for Georgia and the Republican Party will be hoping that his running abilities have not diminished since he was one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. While he is not yet the GOP nominee, he has a strong chance of locking up his candidacy given Donald Trump has endorsed him.

Trump endorses Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race (This is not a surprise- Trump had encouraged Walker to run) #GASEN pic.twitter.com/9rl3tqc5ka — Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) September 2, 2021

While we are not interested here in his political fortunes, this is as good a time as any to relive the careers of one of football's bonafide greats.

Herschel Walker: College football hero in Georgia and beyond

Herschel Walker made his name in college football when he was playing for the University of Georgia. His dominance on the field, and the fact that he was born and bred in the state, made him a firm favorite in the state; a situation he is trying to leverage in his political run.

During his college years, he finished in the top three of the Heisman finalists in all three years. He remains the only NCAA player to ever achieve that feat. He set multiple records as the running back for his college team. His exploits led the Georgia Bulldogs to a victory against Notre Dame in the 1981 Super Bowl. For his achievements, he is widely considered the greatest college footballer of all time and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Herschel Walker: The professional football years

Right after college, he joined the New Jersey Generals in the now defunct United States Football League (USFL). It was here that he first met Donald Trump, who had purchased the franchise leading into the 1984 season. It would be the start of a lifelong friendship, culminating in the current endorsement.

Hershel Walker has been a Trump guy since the New Jersey Generals. #RNCConvention — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 25, 2020

In 1985, as the USFL collapsed, Hershel Walker joined the Dallas Cowboys, having already declared his interest in them before. He was successful as their running back, and also played in various other positions in the slot and on the flanks.

He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, known till date as the "Herschel Walker Trade," because many people largely believed would make the franchise Super Bowl contenders. Instead, his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, went on to win multiple Super Bowls in 1990s. He wound down his career at the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants before finally retiring as a Dallas Cowboys player again.

An amazingly versatile player, he has more than 10,000 yards from rushing and receiving from scrimmage and more than 5,000 return yards. His 25,283 yards in rushing and receiving across the USFL and the NFL would place him above all other players currently on the NFL list. The GOP will be hoping Herschel Walker brings that same versatility and winning mentality to his new endeavor as they look to recapture the Georgia Senate seat from the Democratic Party.

