Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades: Preview, Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips | XFL | March 31/2023

Week 7 of the XFL begins Friday night with the Arlington Renegades hosting the Seattle Sea Dragons at Choctaw Stadium.

Major playoff implications are at stake in this game and while the Sea Dragons have been hot winning their last four ballgames, they are on the outside looking in. Seattle are stuck behind both DC and St. Louis in the North Division.

On the other side, the Renegades are clinging on to the final berth in the South, with San Antonio right on their heels.

Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades: Preview

Offensively, the Sea Dragons are a tough team to stop and can get the job done both on the ground and through the air. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon are the big names in this squad.

That doesn't seem to factor in all that much, as the team spreads the ball around and gets contributions from all over the field. Wide Receiver Jahcour Pearson leads the league in receptions, receiving yards and targets, while fellow wideout Blake Jackson has chipped in with 30 receptions for 260 yards.

Seattle likes to spread the field with plenty of four and five receiver formations. They run a lot of short passes and wide receiver screens, but also mix in plenty of deep shots throughout the game.

Spreading the field with the passing attack has opened up the ground game and running back Morgan Ellison has feasted against light boxes early in the season. He leads the XFL in most runs of 10+ yards.

However, there are a few concerns with the Seattle offense going into this contest. Ellison has been hampered by a knee injury and sat out this past weekend against Orlando. DiNucci has struggled at times this season and too often throws the ball into tight coverage. DiNucci leads the XFL with 8 interceptions and has many more turnover-worthy throws.

When looking at the Renegades offense, just one word comes to mind: Ugly. Arlington have scored more than 20 points just once this season and that was way back in Week 1 against a poor Vegas Vipers defense. In the past three games, the Renegades have scored a total of 32 points.

Kyle Slotter and Drew Plitt have both seen time at quarterback, but neither have been able to move the ball effectively. They do not have many options at skill positions and lack the ability to make explosive plays. Together, Slotter and Plitt have thrown for just 954 yards and the leading receiver is tight end Sal Canella with 218.

But more importantly, this team continuously shoot themselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers. Any momentum they gain is immediately crushed by mistakes and they are too often forced into long downs and distances.

Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades: Odds

Spread: Sea Dragons -4.5 (-110), Renegades +4.5 (-110)

Totals: O/U 36.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Sea Dragons (-200), Renegades (+170)

Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades: Prediction and Betting Tips

The total of 36.5 may seem low, but the last four Renegades games have all gone under that number and this is a trend that is likely to continue. Arlington are unlikely to put together more than a couple of scoring drives, while the combination of Ellison's injury and DiNucci's inconsistent play may limit the Sea Dragons

However, Seattle possesses too many offensive weapons to be shut down completely, and they are always able to hit at least a few big plays per game. This should be enough for them to pull away and the spread of 4.5 seems a bit too low.

Predicted Score: Seattle Sea Dragons 20-12 Arlington Renegades

Best Bet: Seattle Sea Dragons -4.5

