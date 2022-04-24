WATCH: Johnny Manziel connects with NFL HOFer Terrell Owens for a near touchdown during Fan Controlled Football game

Imagine telling someone ten years ago that Terrell Owens would be catching passes from Johnny Manziel in a football game at the age of 48. People would rightfully call the idea ludicrous and laugh off the claim.

But such is the year 2022. The Fan Controlled Football league delivered just that as the two former NFL players teamed up to take on the Glacier Boyz.

Manziel, a former Heisman winner, connected with his wide receiver with his first play of the game. Picking up a 26-yard gain, fans ruled that the NFL Hall of Famer had stepped out of bounds and fell just three yards short of the endzone.

The quarterback then proceeded to lineup again and rolled into the endzone for a rushing touchdown. But despite Manziel and Owens' heroics, the Zappers fell to a humiliating 42-6 loss to the Glacier Boyz.

While the game was the 48-year-old's second ever appearance in the league, Manziel is back for a second season following his exit from the NFL.

Terrell Owens pushed for NFL return with Buccaneers

Though Owens is currently playing in the FCF, the five-time All Pro earlier in the offseason declared that he wished to make a return to the NFL. During an interview with ESPN, he even stated his inspiration behind making the comeback:

"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at some of the things he's done, I'm no different than Tom. Yeah, I play the receiver position. Obviously, the risk is much higher, but with anything, with any sport, injuries are part of the game. I don't go into a situation with the notion that I am going to get hurt or I can't take a hit; that makes no sense to me. For me, I know that I'm a special individual."

When the injury bug hit the Buccaneers wide receiver room during their playoff run last season, The former 49ers star stepped up and took to Twitter to let the Brady-led franchise know that he was available to lace up and take to the field.

At the age of 48, it is unlikely that any team will take a chance on the wide receiver. Despite being in prime athletic shape, one would wonder whether or not the wide receiver would be able to endure the grueling 17-game regular season, let alone the playoffs.

