WATCH: 48-year-old Terrell Owens scores touchdown in debut of Fan Controlled Football league

Earlier this month, Terrell Owens returned to the football field as a member of the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) team, the Zappers. On Sunday, he proved he still has a nose for the endzone.

12 years removed from his last NFL action, Terrell Owens found the endzone on Sunday near the end of the first half in the Zappers' game against the Shoulda Been Stars.

If you are new to this league, you aren't alone. The Zappers are coached by player-coach Johnny Manziel and last year, former NFL standout Josh Gordon logged a few games with the team.

Fan Controlled Football is an indoor, 7-on-7 league with eight teams. In addition to the athletes on the field, there are some big NFL names with their fingerprints on the league.

Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook, and Richard Sherman are all part owners of teams in the league.

Terrell Owens catching eyes of his peers

But there's only one current Hall of Famer playing on the field. Terrell has been making the case for years that he still has what it takes. He has also made no secret of the fact that he would be more than willing to suit up in the NFL again, should the opportunity arise.

So, it's no surprise that his first career catch and touchdown in the FCF League got the attention of another wideout. This man too has had a similar path and has also been open about his desire to return to the NFL: Ochocinco himself, Chad Johnson.

Terrell Owens finished his NFL career with 1,078 career receptions for just under 16,000 yards and 153 touchdowns. That level of production is what landed him in the Hall of Fame.

It's unlikely that Owens will get a chance in NFL just by putting up some numbers in the FCFL, but you never know!

Even if he never gets another NFL chance, it is clear that TO is someone who wants to be involved with the game of football for a long time. He went on the Pat McAfee show to talk about how he was relishing the opportunity to mentor young WRs, DBs, and QBs.

In the meantime, let's enjoy what might be one of the few occasions when we'll get to see a Hall of Fame player put the pads back on and snag some TDs. Let's hope he's got more popcorn celebrations ready!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat