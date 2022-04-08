"I can do what Josh Gordon was doing" - Terrell Owens laments not being signed by Andy Reid and the Chiefs last season

Terrell Owens is still making headlines even though he last played in the NFL in 2010. This time, he will be joining the Zappers of Fan Controlled Football, wherein Johnny Manziel will be his quarterback. But while he will return to competitive football, he still yearns to return to the big leagues, believing that he can still be a solid contributor.

The 48-year-old wide receiver claims that he can do better than the Kansas City Chiefs' Josh Gordon. During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Owens revealed that he does self-promotion every time he talks with head coach Andy Reid.

FanDuel @FanDuel If you were an NFL GM, would you give @terrellowens a call? If you were an NFL GM, would you give @terrellowens a call? 📲 https://t.co/j4neyu9ej7

Owens said:

“I talk extensively from time to time with Andy Reid, who coached me when I was in Philly. I was blowing his phone up throughout the course of the year saying, 'My dude, bring me in. But again, they brought Josh Gordon in, and he didn't do anything. I'm like, 'I can do what Josh Gordon was doing,' which didn't amount to anything, really. And that's not to say anything bad about him. But I'm just saying just with the reason why they brought him in, there was no production. So let me just clear that up. There was no production.”

The five-time First-Team All-Pro gave a specific example of where he could have helped:

“So, you look at the last game that they played. I think it was against the Bengals in overtime. They're in the red zone. Just as I mentioned, third down red zone situations. Patrick Mahomes couldn't find anybody in the red zone.”

Owens is confident that the defense wouldn't have ganged up on tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill with him on the field:

“You insert me into that offense. That's where I just said I would be valuable. You've got Tyreke hill there, you got Travis Kelce...put me on the other side of that formation. Somebody has to commit to one side or the other. Because at the end of the day, I'm going to get open. I'm going to be a viable option. Just as Travis Kelce will be a tight end and Tyreke Hill.”

Terrell Owens and the distractions he offers

Terrell Owens has been a world-class talent during his 15-season NFL career. However, he's also a world-class distraction. His feud with Donovan McNabb during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles has been well-documented.

How about that press conference he did while training in his driveway? There's also that spitting incident with then-Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall. He also skipped his Hall of Fame induction to have his celebration.

WrestleMania Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I was blowing up Andy Reid's phone last season to bring me in.. you insert me in that offense & I'm gonna be a viable option" ~ @terrellowens "I was blowing up Andy Reid's phone last season to bring me in.. you insert me in that offense & I'm gonna be a viable option" ~@terrellowens#PMSLive https://t.co/7n8uKMEwOL

In closing, Terrell Owens shared with McAfee:

“Like I said, it has to be a very unique situation for me, and obviously a good opportunity. But again, as I said, I know that I can come in, and I can contribute."

He doesn't comprehend that his prime is over, and no team would ever bet on him because of his troublesome past.

Edited by Piyush Bisht