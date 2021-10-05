Andy Reid contract: How much does Chiefs head coach make?

Andy Reid is one of the premier coaches in the NFL. The offensive guru etched his name in history on Sunday as he bagged his 100th win as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a remarkable achievement as HC Reid became the first coach to win 100 games with two different franchises.

KSHB 41 News @KSHB41 Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is on the cusp of history.A win Sunday would be Reid’s 100th total with Kansas City, making him only the second head coach ever to cross the 100-mark with two teams. kshb.com/sports/chiefs-… Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is on the cusp of history.A win Sunday would be Reid’s 100th total with Kansas City, making him only the second head coach ever to cross the 100-mark with two teams.kshb.com/sports/chiefs-…

Reid hit the 100-win mark during a wildly successful period as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He is one of the greatest coaches in the modern era. Reid came to the fore as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers in the late 90s. He worked for head coach Mike Holmgren, who served his apprenticeship under the great Bill Walsh. So it is not surprising to see Reid emerge from that tree as an offensive genius.

Reid finally bagged the elusive Superbowl championship in 2019-20 as the Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers. He is the greatest coach in Chiefs history, and it is worth wondering how much he earns.

How much money does Andy Reid make?

Last November, the Chiefs inked Andy Reid to a contract extension. The head coach penned a six-year deal to extend his stay in Kansas City. In 2013, Reid signed his initial five-year deal, and that was worth $37.5 million.

The new deal will undoubtedly exceed that total. Reid earned it by performing at the highest level. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt spoke glowingly about Big Red when they announced the deal:

"He's a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I'd like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. We hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City."

Andy Reid earns less than Bill Belichick and Sean Payton. The two autonomous coaches of the Patriots and the Saints top the NFL in this particular table. However, those two individuals hold untold power within the organization.

Andy Reid doesn't covet that type of power, nor does he need it. All he hopes to do is coach his team to the best of his ability and win games. The lover of Hawaiian shirts underlined that by returning to the sidelines despite a recent health scare to win the game. Big Red is certainly one of the best coaches in the NFL.

Rick Burkholder @proatc I am so blessed to be with a head coach who has won 100 games in two different great cities like @Eagles and @Chiefs and been a part of all of them. #AndyReid I am so blessed to be with a head coach who has won 100 games in two different great cities like @Eagles and @Chiefs and been a part of all of them. #AndyReid

